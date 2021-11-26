'The History of Science Fiction' is a 1st-ever graphic guide to our favorite genre (exclusive)

Want to know who's considered the world's first sci-fi author? Or exactly how did American science fiction begin? Perhaps what sci-fi novel is the all-time best-seller?

A new book, " The History of Science Fiction " (Humanoids, 2021) offers a fresh prism through which to view the colorful evolution of science fiction . The book is the result of teamwork between historian Xavier Dollo and illustrator Djibril Morissette-Phan ("All-New Wolverine," "X-Men: Gold," "Star-Lord").

The 216-page illustrated volume is a reflective tool to peel back the layers of the genre's early roots as low-brow diversions and project its promising path into the future and an essential volume for any self-respecting fan or student of the 'Literature of Ideas' that's constantly challenging our minds, redefining humanity, and shaping our environments.

Journey through time and space with this graphic novel history of the science fiction genre, from Jules Verne, Jonathan Swift, and Mary Shelley to William Gibson and Philip K. Dick to Ken Liu and Ted Chiang, and beyond. Trace the progress of SF through modern times and learn why key figures and inventors like Thomas Edison and Elon Musk have looked to science fiction to predict the future.

"This book continues to amaze me," Humanoids publisher Mark Waid told Space.com.

"It's so well-researched, so in-depth, that it's going to be a research staple for years to come," Waid added. "The index alone is five pages of type you might want a magnifying glass for, and readers will come away not only with facts but with important social and political context."

Throughout the book, Dollo and Morissette-Phan bring readers into the daily lives and work of a host of beloved authors.

"Jules Verne, of course, gets his own moment in the spotlight — as one of the most important figures in science fiction history, how could he not?" Waid said; Verne is the subject of an exclusive excerpt from the book shared below.

(Image credit: Humanoids) An excerpt from "The History of Science Fiction" explores the life of Jules Verne.

Embark on an odyssey at light speed through time and space with this first-of-its-kind graphic format exploring every facet of sci-fi. Genre leaders from Jules Verne, H. G. Wells, Jonathan Swift, Mary Shelley and Edgar Rice Burroughs to William Gibson, Arthur C. Clarke and Philip K. Dick, to Kim Stanley Robinson and Ted Chiang all make appearances in the book's pages.

"The History of Science Fiction" traces the progress of science fiction through modern times and shows why visionaries like Thomas Edison and Elon Musk have trusted the genre to reveal things to come. And of course, you'll also discover the genesis of your favorite page-to-screen science fiction films within its pages.

