HBO's 'Avenue 5' Space Cruise Comedy Gets a Jan. 19 Launch Date, New Trailer

Warning: Some adult language in the trailer above.

A second trailer for HBO’s new space comedy "Avenue 5" starring Hugh Laurie has arrived and it promises madness and mayhem aboard a luxury space liner, called (as the series name suggests) the Avenue 5. This is not Virgin Galactic suborbital space tourism, this is full-scale interplanetary indulgence.



The series begins as Avenue 5's is en route on its eight-week flight around Saturn. Everything looks "OK-to-go," but when the ship unexpectedly develops technical difficulties, it’s up to Capt. Clark (Laurie) and his crew to calm the upset passengers and find a way to deal with the unfortunate events unfolding on board.

Hugh Laurie stars as Captain Ryan Clark of the luxury space cruise ship, Avenue 5, in the new HBO comedy series. (Image credit: HBO)

Some great scenes from the trailer include a conversation about the NASA budget of a potential rescue mission, "Is that the figure … or the phone number we have to call to get the figure?"

This marks not only the latest venture from Armando Iannucci, the man who conceived the Emmy award-winning political satire, "Veep," but it also reunites Iannucci with Laurie, who starred in several very successful British comedies before turning his hand to drama like “House” and satire like "Veep."

Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura and Ethan Phillips co-star.

"Avenue 5" is set to premiere on HBO on Jan. 19, 2020. Sky Atlantic will probably broadcast it in the U.K., as it has an exclusive rights deal with HBO, but is this is yet to be officially confirmed.

