Set Your Phasers to 'Fun' With HBO's New Space Comedy 'Avenue 5'

Warning: Some adult language in the trailer above.

Sci-fi continues to have its moment in the sun. Nonly are epic dramas like, " Star Trek: Discovery ," " The Expanse " and " Lost in Space " set to soon return, but sci-fi comedy is also continuing to make a comeback.

The latest is a new series from HBO called "Avenue 5" from Armando Iannucci, the man who conceived the Emmy award-winning political satire, "Veep."



Described, via Variety , as "a space tourism comedy set 40 years in the future when the solar system is everyone's oyster." Imagine "Star Trek" meets "The Love Boat."

Related: 'The Expanse,' Season 4 Trailer Promises Exoplanet Action and Adventure

Hugh Laurie stars as Capt. Ryan Clark of the luxury space cruise ship, Avenue 5, in the a new HBO science fiction series launching in January 2020. (Image credit: HBO)

The series reunites Iannucci with actor Hugh Laurie, who starred in epic British comedies like “A Bit of Fry and Laurie” and "Blackadder" before turning his hand to drama like "House" and satire like "Veep."

Laurie star as Ryan Clark, the captain of the luxury space cruise ship Avenue 5. Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura and Ethan Phillips co-star.

The series begins as Avenue 5's is en route on its eight-week flight around Saturn. Everything looks A-OK, but when the ship unexpectedly develops technical difficulties, it's up to Capt. Clark and his crew to calm the upset passengers and find a way to deal with the unfortunate events unfolding onboard.

Sadly however, it’s not all good news for fans of space-based comedy, Hulu – the streaming channel that not so long ago announced it was adapting "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" – informed subscribers that it will increase the price of its Hulu with Live TV service by 20%, bringing the price of the monthly subscription to $54.99, up from $44.99 and lest we forget, " The Orville" will air on Hulu next year.

"Avenue 5" is set to premiere on HBO in January 2020 on a date to be confirmed.