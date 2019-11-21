'The Expanse,' New Season 4 Trailer Promises Exoplanet Action, Adventure and Intrigue

Warning: Some adult language in "The Expanse" videos here.

The fourth season of "The Expanse" drops on Amazon Prime in just a few weeks (Dec. 13) and we’ve just been given another tantalizing teaser of what epic sci-fi we can expect by way of a new trailer.

And it looks like things are just as crazy as they ever were.

Following the mysterious construction and discovery of the " ring" – a wormhole network that connects planetary systems across the Milky Way galaxy – in Season 3, a new interplanetary "gold rush" has begun.

Related: 'The Expanse' Season 4 Trailer Echoes JFK's Moonshot (NYCC 2019)

The United Nations, under Secretary General Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) charges the crew of the Rocinante to settle a land dispute on its new colony world New Terra. Meanwhile, the Outer Planets Alliance begins transitioning the massive Behemoth spacecraft to become outpost and gatekeeper to humanity's new frontier.

Between the forces of both Mars and Earth looking to colonize the life-sustaining planet for their own means and undeniable evidence of the protomolecule's presence on the planet, it might just be anything but a potential new hope for displaced Belters.

"The Expanse" is refreshingly cerebral sci-fi and if you need a quick refresher of the complicated series of events that have already unfolded in Seasons 1 to 3, we highly recommend this entertaining video from Amazon with Kevin Smith explaining everything in just 15 minutes.

All the cast from Season 3 return: Steven Strait (Jim Holden), Cas Anvar (Alex Kamal), Dominique Tipper (Naomi Nagata), Wes Chatham (Amos Burton), Frankie Adams (Bobbie Draper), David Strathairn (Cmdr. Klaes Ashford) and they’re joined by the brilliant Burn Gorman, who plays Adolphus Murtry.

Season 4 of "The Expanse" drops in its entirety on Dec. 13, 2019 on Amazon Prime.