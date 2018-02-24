'The Expanse' Returns April 11 for Season 3 — Watch New Trailer

Syfy announced today (Feb. 23) that its space-adventure series "The Expanse" will return for a third season on April 11. The show also released the first teaser trailer, with new footage from the season, which you can watch in the window above.

"The Expanse" follows James Holden (Steven Strait) and the crew of the starship Rocinante 200 years in the future, when inhabitants of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt are locked in a destabilizing struggle for power.

Going into Season 3, the Rocinante crew are on a mission to help the botanist Praxidike Meng (Terry Chen) find his missing young daughter, who seems to be tied up with people working on a dangerous alien "protomolecule." In the meantime, the Martian marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) is struggling for survival with an unlikely ally: Earth politician Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo). And something, really, really strange is going on beneath the cloud tops of Venus.

"Picking up immediately following the emotional and suspenseful second season finale, the 13-episode third season finds Earth, Mars and the Belt at war, with each competing entity vying for control," Syfy representatives said in a statement. "Now, more than ever, the mission to unlock the secret of the protomolecule reaches an all-time high, and every decision made could jeopardize the survival of the solar system."

