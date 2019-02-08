'The Expanse' Seasons 1-3 Dock at Amazon Prime

Spin up the drum and settle in for a while — the first three seasons of "The Expanse" have arrived on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Studios took over "The Expanse" last year after Syfy canceled the show (and after a powerful fan campaign pushed for the series' return). As of today (Feb. 8), Seasons 1-3 are available to watch free for Amazon Prime members worldwide. The show has not yet announced the premiere date for Season 4 but confirmed to Deadline Hollywood in January that the season would premiere sometime in 2019. The season is just wrapping up filming.

"That's a Season 4 wrap on Naomi Nagata," actress Dominique Tipper, who plays Nagata, the Rocinante ship's second-in-command, wrote on Twitter. "As if we got cancelled. As if we are now on @PrimeVideo. As if I get to keep portraying this mixed-race woman of my dreams over and over.

"This season is our best to date," she added. "I can't wait for you to see it!"

So, dig in to the show's first three seasons, and if you're the literary type, get ready for the eighth book in the "Expanse" series, "Tiamat's Wrath" (Orbit), out March 9. Also, get ready for Season 4 sometime this year; Space.com has it on good authority that it involves a surprisingly large amount of mud.

