Hasbro unveils new Star Wars 'Black Series' and 'Vintage Collection' figures (including a new lightsaber!)

Star Wars figures part of the Black Series line is adding stunning versions of the Mandalorian and Grogu (Baby Yoda) for 2021.

Become one with the force with Hasbro's latest additions to " The Black Series " and " The Vintage Collection " lines of models, including a replica of Rey Skywalker's iconic lightsaber from " Star Wars : The Rise Of Skywalker."

The new products were unveiled during Hasbro's "Star Wars Fan First" livestream and will include many fan favorites such as The Mandalorian and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), Emperor Palpatine, Stormtroopers and Lando Calrissian.

All the toys and models revealed by the toy maker will be available to purchase from the Spring of 2022, but no official date has yet been revealed.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro)

According to the toy manufacturer, this Force FX lightsaber is their most realistic to date and will feature a real metal handle, a twist to ignite feature, battle clash and blaster effects as well as molted blade tip effects.

The yellow blade, made famous by Rey in the film, is removable and the lightsaber comes with a stand for display. This offers anyone with the lightsaber — which is suitable for people age 14 or older — the option to use the model as a toy or to light up any room as a centerpiece.

Available at most major retailers, the approximate retail price will be $264.99. Unfortunately, this model isn't powered by kyber crystals so the three 1.5V AA batteries required to turn the lightsaber on will be sold separately.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Hasbro)

Hasbro also unveiled an epic batch of galactic figures coming to the toy company's "Black Series" line.

Eight brand new models will be added to the line and will include 6-inch (15 centimeters) models of The Mandalorian and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), Leia Organa, and numerous characters from "The Mandalorian" television series.

While The Mandalorian and Grogu figure will retail for approximately $36.99, all other figures in this announcement will retail for the same, lower price of approximately $26.49 and are all suitable for children age 4 and up.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Hasbro)

The final group of figures Hasbro is releasing features new additions to their "Vintage Collection" line of models.

Some of the models include characters from the original trilogy like Emperor Palpatine, Lando Calrissian, Stormtroopers and a Bib Fortuna figure. Also included in Hasbro's announcement is a retro-inspired prototype Stormtrooper — which has multi-coloured body armour as opposed to the traditional white and black.

These figures are considerably smaller in size compared to their "Black Series" counterparts - standing at 3.75 inches (9.5 cm). Figures in the "Vintage Collection" also vary in price, ranging from $13.99 up to $41.99, although most of the items are at the lower end of the scale.

Premium detail and design across these models is what helps them stand out — and combine that with posable parts, these figures can be plenty of fun on their own or really look cool as part of a set.

