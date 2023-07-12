Get a 3D printer for less with the Creality Ender 3, under $170 - hurry though, Prime Day ends soon

If you're wondering what all the fuss about 3D printing is, then this Creality Ender 3 3D printer is a great place to start and it's over $60 off at Amazon this Prime Day.

Creality has an excellent reputation and their printers have cropped up in our list of the best 3D printers. This machine may not have as many bells and whistles as more expensive models, but it's still going satisfy your 3D printing needs.

It has a build plate big enough to print medium to large sculptures, stopping just short of life-sized helmets. It's also cheaper to run than a resin printer.

Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get the Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $169.99, at least $60 off its normal price.

Creality Ender 3 3D Printer

Was: $232.48

Now: $169.99 at Amazon

Overview: This is a great printer for beginners or for those looking to trade up from a smaller model. It's easy to use and happily handle mid-sized prints.

Key features: 220 x 220 x 250 mm build area, up to 100 mm/s speed, uses FDM filaments (e.g., PLA, ABS, TPU).

Price history: Before today's deal, the Creality Ender 3 3D printer has been cheaper, priced at $162 in May of 2021. However, this is still a good price and if you've been holding off on buying a 3D printer, now's the time to take the leap.

Price comparison: Creality: $189

Reviews consensus: This is an excellent 3D printer and, while it requires a little assembly, is still a great way to get into 3D printing. It has a large build area and is generally easy to use. The Micro SD card slot's placement isn't ideal, but that's not a dealbreaker.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want an easy-to-use printer that can print impressively big objects and also won't break the bank.

Don't buy it if: You're looking to print small, detailed figurines. If that's the case, a resin printer such as the Elegoo Mars 3 (currently on sale) might be more suitable.