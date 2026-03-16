'Villains are the heroes of their own movie': We chat to 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' showrunners about building an iconic Trek villain

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The end of any grand adventure is always bittersweet, as it was for the intrepid cadets of " Star Trek: Starfleet Academy " by completing their first stage of training aboard the teaching vessel USS Athena, commanded by quirky Captain Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter).

With Episode 10, "Rubincon," our promising officer candidates were put through another trial by fire as they contended with the vengeful Nus Braka (Paul Giamatti) and his rowdy band of Venari Ral space pirates, who installed a ring of Omega 47 mines around Federation space to orchestrate a potentially devastating showdown.

This was the second half of a two-part season finale, directed by "Star Trek" veteran Olatunde Osunsanmi ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Section 31"). The acclaimed filmmaker took the baton from the legendary Jonathan Frakes, who helmed the penultimate " 300th Night ." Many plot threads were wrapped up neatly after some intense interstellar bonding, and our young crew of astro-students can now relax a bit and enjoy some deserved rest and relaxation after a harrowing year.

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A scene from "Starfleet Academy" Episode 10, "Rubincon" (Image credit: Paramount+)

We connected with series executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau to hear their thoughts on the accomplishments of "Starfleet Academy's" inaugural season, this climactic chapter, and what's to come in the upcoming second season.

"I love that the final episode is a really happy ending for the season," Landau tells Space. "It promises that this is just the beginning of the story for these characters. There's so much more to tell. Caleb is fully committed to Starfleet in every chamber of his heart. And he finally is reconciled with his mom, and his mom is at peace with him becoming a Starfleet officer one day. It really feels like a satisfying meal that ended right when and how it was supposed to.

This debut season has only just wrapped, but Landau is already teasing what's ahead.

"These characters are barely figuring themselves out and have barely begun the journey of figuring out who they're going to be in Starfleet," says Landau. "Something that's really cool in season 2 that's coming is that the characters are starting to realize that everything they thought they wanted, they're surprised to learn they actually want something even more."

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A tense moment aboard the USS Athena in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's finale (Image credit: Paramount+)

Kurtzman concurs that although it all ended well, there were obstacles to hurdle, and this premiere season felt extremely gratifying due to the efforts of everyone involved.

"We're all so proud of the season," he notes. "I love the show. I love the cast. I love the writers. I love the crew. Everybody had such a good time. It was hard as hell, but season 1 of anything always is.

"I reminded Noga that we threw the finale out two-and-a-half weeks before we started shooting it," reveals Kurtzman. "I'm really proud of that because we'd built such a solid start to the show, and part of our job was recognizing we weren't quite sticking the landing from a structural storytelling place, and we needed to reconceive how we were getting there. It’s one of those scary things when you're so close to production, and you have to make that kind of command decision.

"Those are the moments where you need to step up to it, and it had a huge ripple effect. Noga felt like it was important that we pay off all the things we set up so meticulously and emotionally. We did it, and our incredible protection team managed to keep up. Being able to make it work under that kind of pressure, those are the moments where you feel you've earned your keep."

Nus Braka confronts Anisha Mir in "Starfleet Academy" Episode 10, "Rubincon" (Image credit: Paramount+)

One brave aspect of "Star Trek" is its willingness to take a hard look at the Federation or Starfleet to interrogate mistakes made in the past and to hold them both accountable for decisions that cost lives, careers, and entire worlds. Nus Braka, revealing his tragic backstory and severe hatred for the Federation during the final episode's mock trial, leans heavily into that longstanding tradition.

"Any institution has to hold up to scrutiny," Landau adds. "If you can’t debate and put up on trial the actions of any governmental body, peacekeeping forces, military force, and have it hold, then it doesn't deserve to exist. We shouldn’t be scared to question our institutions in the real world, and in turn, we should allow them to speak their truth about the complexity of why certain decisions are made.

"Villains are the heroes of their own movie, and Nus Braka justified what he did and the brutality with which he did it because of what happened to him. It would be boring to have a villain that was evil for evil’s sake. Any good 'Trek'-worthy villain does what they do for a reason."

All episodes of "Starfleet Academy" season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+.