NASA astronaut Leland Melvin makes a cartoon cameo in latest episode of Disney+'s 'Hey A.J.!'

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'I’m proof that if you keep dreaming big, you too can be out of this world.'

Hey A.J.! | Leland Melvin | Time in a Bottle | @disneyjr - YouTube Hey A.J.! | Leland Melvin | Time in a Bottle | @disneyjr - YouTube
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Everyone loves an astronaut, especially during NASA's Artemis 2 mission and record-busting lunar flyby that just occurred on Monday, April 6.

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a cartoon image of a NASA astronaut

Former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin voices himself in new episode of "Hey A.J.!" (Image credit: Disney+)

"A.J. and her friends discover Leland's childhood time capsule and learn he once was a kid just like them who dreamed of becoming an astronaut," states the official synopsis.

"They watch a video message of Leland from the International Space Station, where he shares that with curiosity and determination, even the biggest goals can be achieved. This animated story gives young viewers an empowering moment while offering parents and space enthusiasts a fun, authentic connection to the story of a real astronaut."

"Hey, everybody, what's up?" Melvin asks in the clip. "Well, me actually. I didn't think I’d ever get to explore outer space. But, I'm proof that if you keep dreaming big, you too can be out of this world."

Conceived and executive-produced by ex-NFL player and Super Bowl Champ Martellus Bennett, "Hey A.J.!" is a musical animated series centered around a precocious young girl named A.J. who, with her toy stuffed bunny Theo, exercises her imagination to make life extraordinary.

Watch Hey A.J. on Disney+:

Watch Hey A.J. on Disney+:
Disney+ (With Ads): $11.99/month
Disney+ Premium (No Ads): $18.99/month or $189.99/year

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

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