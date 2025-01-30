The Tantive IV has a very special place in the Star Wars universe – it's the first starship we see in the opening scenes of the original movie, A New Hope. Lego has recreated the vessel with an excellent replica of the Tantive IV itself and a well-realized scene depicting the moment in which Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers board the rebel starship. Both sets are currently available with great discounts online.

Save 19% on the Lego Star Wars Tantive IV model at Amazon.

Save 20% on the Boarding the Tantive IV scene at Walmart.

We've reviewed the Tantive IV model and found it makes a fine display piece for collectors as it has some really nice detailing. We're yet to get hands-on with the Boarding the Tantive IV scene, but it looks a great companion set for the starship model.

Image 1 of 4 The intricate nature of the Tantive IV model makes this one for more skilled builders. (Image credit: Lego) There's plenty of impressive detailing like the flame jets on the huge engine section. (Image credit: Lego) There are plenty of nice touches to the interior scene too, such as the clear Lego brick used to lift the Rebel Trooper being levitated by Darth Vader. (Image credit: Lego) The Boarding the Tantive IV set also comes with an ARC Trooper Fives minifigure on the 25th anniversary stand. (Image credit: Lego)

The Lego Star Wars Tantive IV (75376) model is a 654-piece build spread across seven bags. Our tester enjoyed the building process even though there were a number of stickers to apply – unfortunately, they have become common in more recent Lego sets.

Detail-wise, the Tantive IV build impressed with cool-looking gun turrets, flame thrusters coming from the engine, and even a missing escape pod to show R2-D2 and C-3PO's flight to Tatooine with the Death Star plans.

The finished build looks great and is perfect for display. The fiddly nature of the set and lack of play features mean this is a Lego build that's definitely aimed at older fans. For more info, see our full Lego Star Wars Tantive IV review.

By way of contrast, the Lego Star Wars Boarding the Tantive IV (75387) set is full of fun features and is a straightforward build that all but the very youngest can enjoy. There's a sliding door through which the Darth Vader minifigure can make its dramatic entrance, there are also flippable floor panels that send the minifigures flying during the battle between the Imperial and Rebel forces.

In total, the set comes with seven minifigures – Darth Vader, two Stormtroopers, two Rebel Fleet Troopers, Captain Antilles, plus a bonus ARC Trooper Fives who's actually from the Clone Wars animated series. I'm not quite sure why that character has been included, but hey, it's an extra minifigure.

Key features: Tantive IV model – 654 pieces, dimensions 6 x 12.5 x 4 inches, designed for builders 18+. Boarding the Tantive IV set – 502 pieces, 3 x, 8.5 x 5 inches, designed for builders 8+.

Price history: The Tantive IV model has been slightly cheaper in recent months, but the current deal is substantially cheaper than the set's typical price of $79.99. Pricing for the Boarding the Tantive IV set has come down since its release, but the current offer is worth it. Amazon's current price is also the cheapest it's ever been at that retailer.

Price comparison – Tantive IV model: Amazon: $64.95 | Target: $65.99 | Best Buy: $79.99

Price comparison – Boarding the Tantive IV: Walmart: $41.99 | Amazon: $43.95| Best Buy: $54.99

Reviews consensus: The Tantive IV model has been well received by reviewers, but it's been criticized by some for lacking value at full price. Price-wise, reviewers consider the Boarding the Tantive IV set to be good value even at full MSRP and have stated it's a fun build for old and young alike.

✅ Buy it if: You want Lego Star Wars sets that work really well as a pair depicting the open moments from one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want sets that are suitable for play as well as display, as the Tantive IV model is definitely one that's designed for collectors.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.