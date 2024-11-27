This is one of the best Lego Star Wars Black Friday deals for kids I've found

I've got a great deal to share on one of my favorite current Lego Star Wars sets for kids: The Lego Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter ship. It should only be $34.99 to begin with, making it a cheap gift to buy at the best of times. But thanks to Lego's Black Friday sale, the Pirate Snub Fighter is currently just $24.49 — that's a 30% saving.

Since this is a deal on Lego.com, you'll get extra perks when you buy, too. As long as you're a Lego Insiders member (which is free to join!) you'll earn 5% of the value of all purchases back in points, which can be spent on more Lego sets or cool rewards like exclusive physical gifts and even tickets to Legoland. This coming weekend — 23rd and 24th November — is Lego Insiders Weekend, too, meaning you'll get double points. That means 10% back on your purchases instead of 5%.

The set is the same price at Amazon, but I'd recommend you buy at Lego if you're an Insiders member. It's been a little cheaper before — Amazon had it for $22.39 back in September but I can't see it going any cheaper now. It's marked as "retiring soon" on Lego, so once it's sold out, it likely won't be coming back.

Image 1 of 2 The Lego Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter set has excellent "swooshability". (Image credit: Lego) This is a great set for young Star Wars fans to build by themselves or with the help of an adult. (Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter isn't a huge set: It's made up of 285 pieces, making it a good set for younger Star Wars fans to build by themselves. It has an age rating of 8+ in fact, so most eight-year-olds should be able to tackle this along without much trouble.

That's not to say I don't think this is a good set for adults, however. We AFOLs (that's Adult Fans of Lego for those not in the know) aren't fussy about what we collect, and I think this is a lovely little addition to any Lego Star Wars collection: it doesn't take up much space, it's fun to build, and it's cheap. What's not to like?

The Snub Fighter itself comes with working stud shooters, a cockpit with room for a minifigure and a secret hidden 'detonator' to mimic the real thing. It comes with two minifigures: a Snub Fighter Pilot and Vane.

Key features: 285 pieces, age 8+, 9.5 x 6 inches/ 24 x 16cm.

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the Pirate Snub Fighter had been a little cheaper on Amazon, getting down to $22.39. But the set is due to retire very soon, so it's unlikely to get any cheaper at this point.

Price comparison: Amazon: $22.49 | Walmart: $27.99 | Lego: $22.49

Reviews consensus: We haven't reviewed the Lego Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter, but it's safe to say that this set offers excellent value for money — particularly with a 30% discount. On the Lego website, it has a majority of five-star reviews, with users saying it's a fun model and a great, easy build.

✅ Buy it if: You're shopping for a younger Star Wars fan, or want an easy build that won't break the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're an expert Lego builder who wants a complicated, challenging build.

