Save 30% on this fun kids Lego Star Wars playset — the only current set that includes a Yoda minifigure

A good Lego deal I have found! A wonderful Star Wars playset for kids this is! Don't worry: I'm not going to write the whole post in Yoda speak. But if you're looking for a great deal on a kid-friendly playset, this is it: Lego Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple is currently 30% off on Lego.com.

Previously $39.99, Lego Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple has been reduced to $27.99 on Lego.com.

This is a rather basic set, but there's a good reason for it. A 4+ Lego set, it's aimed at the youngest kids; ones who have just graduated from Duplo. However, featuring a temple building, a battleground and a speeder bike, there's plenty to play with, and lots to keep kids of all ages happy.

There's something that might even appeal to adult Lego Star Wars collectors, too: This is the only current set to feature a Yoda minifigure. So if you want to add a tiny Yoda to your minifig collection, this might be well worth picking up while it has a heavy discount.

Lego Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple: was $40 now $28 at LEGO

Save 30% on this fantastic playset aimed at kids. It comes with the Tenoo temple, a training ground and a speed racer. And since it's the only current set to feature a minifigure of Yoda, it's going to appeal to adult collectors too.

Image 1 of 1 The Lego Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple set isn't huge, but it has plenty of play potential for kids. (Image credit: Lego)

Made up of only 124 pieces, Lego Star Wars Tanoo Jedi Temple isn't the biggest in terms of piece count, but there's plenty to play with. The temple itself has some neat features, such as a rock that appears to be levitating, and there's also a training droid so your minifigures can practise their Jedi moves with it.

The main draw of this set is the fact it's a 4+ graded Lego set, aimed at the youngest builders. It's essentially the next step up from Duplo, with super easy instructions and bigger, molded pieces to make it easy for little hands to put it together.

As I've already mentioned, it's the only current set to come with a Yoda minifigure. You'll also get Lys Solay and Kai Brightstar, from the Young Jedi Adventures TV series.

And, of course, because this set comes directly from Lego.com, you'll also earn Insiders Points on your purchase — providing you're an Insiders member. It's free to join if you're not already, and you'll earn at least 5% of your purchase back in points that you can use to buy more Lego sets in the future.

Key features: Age 4+, 124 pieces, 3 minifigures, set number 75358

Product launched: June 2023

Price history: It's been a few dollars cheaper on Amazon before, for a very small window. It's the cheapest we've seen it on Lego.com, though, and considering the extra perks of shopping with Lego — namely reward points — it makes it extra good value.

Price comparison: Amazon: $27.99 | Lego: $27.99

Reviews consensus: We haven't reviewed this set ourselves, but consumer reviews on Lego.com are very positive. Buyers say it's great for young children thanks to its easy instructions, but even older Star Wars fans have enjoyed it too.

✅ Buy it if: You want a fun Lego playset for kids, or you're searching for the only Yoda minifigure currently on store shelves.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a more complex build. It's not quite Yoda but we highly recommend the Lego Star Wars Grogu With Hover Pram set, which is brand new for January 2025.

