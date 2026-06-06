Neil deGrasse Tyson narrates new trailer for upcoming Broadway musical, 'Galileo'

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The new Broadway musical "Galileo" sends The Starry Messenger to the edge of space - YouTube Watch On

Things are looking up on Broadway as the nexus of American live theater is preparing for a cosmic new musical based on the life of pioneering 16th and 17th century Italian scientist and astronomer, Galileo Galilei , a pivotal figure of the Scientific Revolution who Albert Einstein referred to as the "father of modern science."

Produced by Amanda Lipitz, Henry Tisch and Jordan Roth, "Galileo" is due on the Great White Way this fall and will star four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza in the title role, which will serve as his first Broadway appearance in over 13 years, along with show co-stars Jeremy Kushnier and Tony Award nominee Joy Woods. Esparza had previously been featured in the role for a 2024 production at the Berkeley Repertory Theater.

An illuminating new trailer for the pop-rock "Galileo" musical was just released, complete with narration by celebrity astrophysicist and StarTalk host Neil deGrasse Tyson . In the (non-AI generated) preview, an edition of Galileo's book "The Starry Messenger" is sent up to the edge of space for a glorious view of Earth, only to be dropped back down into the hands of Esparza himself.

Raúl Esparza in a 2024 performance of "Galileo". (Image credit: Berkeley Repertory Theater)

"'Galileo' is the electrifying and emotional new musical about maverick scientist Galileo Galilei," states the musical’s official synopsis. “When he makes astronomical discoveries that revolutionize humanity’s understanding of the universe, he must defend his findings before the most powerful religious institution in the world."

Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer ("Spring Awakening"), this highly-anticipated musical showcases a book by screenwriter Danny Strong ("Chess") and music and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak,

"Our show is about a visionary who maybe isn't the easiest person in the world to like, but who ended up changing our understanding of our place in the universe," Esparza told The New York Times in a February interview.

"The business has changed and has become viciously expensive in a way that's frightening to me," he added regarding recent struggles confronting new Broadway musicals. "But this is the ring I want to play in. There's nothing like it. So we'll do what we can to keep this amazing thing alive, and I trust that we all find our way to keep creating great work."

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Preview performances for the Renaissance-set "Galileo" start on Nov. 10, 2026 at the Shubert Theatre at 225 West 44th Street in New York City, with an opening night gala scheduled for Sunday evening, Dec. 6.