Marvel superheroes explore strange timelines in new trailer for 'What If…?' Season 3 (video)

Marvel Animation's animated anthology series "What If…?" was a novelty hit for Disney+ when it first launched on the House of Mouse's streaming platform in 2021 with nine mindwarping alternative universe tales of Marvel Studios superheroes and superbeings in infinite settings and situations.

A second season quickly followed in 2023 with another nine cartoon nuggets and now a new trailer for "What If…?" Season 3 has just arrived from Marvel Animation, showcasing even more far-out stories of MCU characters thrust into a variety of unusual circumstances and mashup timelines.

Created by A.C. Bradley and narrated once more by Jeffrey Wright's omnipotent observer, Uatu the Watcher, this final eight-episode season starts streaming Dec. 22, 2024 at the rate of one segment per day and culminating with the finale on Dec. 29.

Official poster for Marvel Animation's "What If...?" Season 3. (Image credit: Disney+)

Disney+'s "What If… ?" was originally inspired from a vintage Marvel Comics anthology series that debuted way back in 1977 that encompassed several thrilling volumes over the decades. This modern animated retelling of these types of speculative stories became a surprise smash with Marvel fans during the past three years with its innovative storytelling and cutting-edge animation styles.

"Welcome back to the multiverse," the series' official synopsis reads. "Season 3 follows classic characters as they make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

"The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Season 3 features fan-favorite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder and numerous others."

The stellar vocal cast for "What If… ?" includes many of the MCU's live-action actors for the familiar characters like Simu Liu, Karen Gillan, Taika Waititi, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen, Dominic Cooper, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Oscar Isaac, and David Harbour.

Season 3 episodes are helmed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers for the anthology are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, in collaboration with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar and Alex Scharf.