New 'Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition' trailer introduces D-Man from Damage Control (video)

Collateral damage is an ongoing topic in the MCU, and basically almost every epic superhero film. It makes sense. I mean, consider the wealth of calamities caused to infrastructures during heated battles involving meta humans and alien invaders — not to mention the loss of civilian lives.

A new trailer for "Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition" addresses those reasonable concerns by focusing on an unexpected member of the Damage Control crew that actually provides cleanup operations after bombs, lasers, flying bodies and brute forces create mass chaos across New York City.

This original Lego show debuts on Disney+ Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 and finds a jovial worker named Dennis who's employed by a fictional construction company that sweeps up after The Avengers when they wreak havoc on a metropolis. When Dennis accidentally frees the troublemaker Terrax, a foe who hopes to obliterate Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Damage Control celebrity transforms into D-Man and unites with Wolverine and Gambit to save the planet and restore peace.

"An all-new animated special, 'Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition' is the tenth entry in the popular signature-branded storytelling series," the official synopsis reads. "In the new special from Marvel Studios and the Lego Group, a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleashes a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers."

Official poster for "Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition." (Image credit: Disney+)

As seen in the action-packed preview, The Avengers team members showcased are Captain America (Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson), Hulk, Thor, Black Panther, Vision, Iron Man and Black Widow. Also making cameos in this sneak peek are Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and fan favorites from the MCU including Daredevil, The Thing, Moon Knight, Captain Marvel and She-Hulk.

So far, only a handful of voice actors were announced, but we can at least confirm Roger Craig Smith as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Travis Willingham as Thor, Laura Bailey as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Steve Blum as James "Logan" Howlett/Wolverine.

Produced by Atomic Cartoons and Marvel Studios Animation for Disney+, "Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition" lands on Friday, Oct. 18.