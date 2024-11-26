We've found what might just be the hottest streaming deal this Black Friday. A partnership between Hulu and Good Morning America is offering 12 months of Hulu for just 99 cents a month — that's a huge saving of 90% off the standard monthly price of $9.99.

Hulu is the home to some of our favorite sci-fi series. You'll find the entire box sets of Futurama and Rick and Morty on there, for example, cult classic Firefly, The X-Files and even golden oldies like The Jetsons and Lost in Space. And in terms of movies, you'll find big hits like the recent Alien: Romulus, Dune and Dune Part 2, and some modern classics like Independence Day.

All that (and, of course, hundreds more box sets and movies) for just $0.99 a month? This is an incredible offer that you can't afford to miss if you're looking for a streaming deal this Black Friday.

Hulu monthly: was $9.99 now $0.99 at hulu.com Save 90% on 12 months of Hulu with with Hulu x Good Morning America deal. You'll be paying 99 cents a month instead of $9.99. Bargain! Anyone can sign up, as long as you haven't been a Hulu subscriber in the last month, and you're free to cancel at any point.

Image 1 of 3 Alien: Romulus is just one of many great sci-fi movies available on Hulu. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios) The entire box set of Futurama is available on Hulu. (Image credit: Hulu) You can watch all of Rick and Morty on Hulu. (Image credit: Warner Bros)

The $0.99 a month Hulu Black Friday deal will be available until 2nd December, so we'd recommend signing up sooner rather than later if you want to bag this incredible discount. The discount is on the Hulu with ads package, which typically costs $9.99 a month. After 12 months, if you don't cancel (which you're free to do at any time), you'll begin paying full price.

According to the small print, you're eligible to sign up for the deal whether you're a new or a returning Hulu subscriber. The only catch is that you can't have been a Hulu member in the last month. You also cannot combine it with any other offer, such as a free trial or a Disney bundle.

If you do want Disney+, however, you can currently sign up for Hulu and Disney+ for just $2.99 a month for 12 months, instead of the standard price of $10.99.

Key features: Hundreds of movies and box sets, including lots of sci-fi content.

Price history: Hulu's ad package normally costs $9.99. We've had similar deals in the past: previous Black Fridays have offered up $0.99 a month offers. But it's never been any cheaper than this.

Reviews consensus: There's an awful lot to like about Hulu, with plenty of great TV series and movies — including sci-fi content. TechRadar highly rates the service, although says it's not as "all-encompassing" as Netflix.

TechRadar: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a serious discount on one of the main streaming services, offering tons of great box sets and movies that get updated regularly.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already subscribe to Hulu or have a Hulu and Disney+ membership — you're not eligible for this deal, unfortunately.

