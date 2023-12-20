Drones accessories Christmas gift guide

If you’re looking for the best drone accessories available for all experience levels, for a loved one or even a little treat for yourself this holiday season, we have the perfect holiday gift guide for you.

Buying a drone is only part of the process with many accessory options available that will help you not only get the best out of your drone flights but also improve your aerial photography and video.

Drone accessories are available at a wide range of price points, so there’s something for every budget. Although we’ve grouped our recommendations in terms of user experience – beginner, intermediate and advanced – this certainly doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t also consider recommendations in higher or lower tiers. All of the accessories are useful regardless of your experience, and since everyone’s requirements are different every drone pilot will find our recommendations useful.

If you’re looking for your first drone or an upgrade to a more advanced model, be sure to check our best beginner drones, best drones and best camera drones guides where you will be able to find the perfect model for you and your budget. If you’re looking for a ready-to-fly FPV drone kit, our best FPV drones guide will help you to get started in the exciting and immersive world of FPV. Most of the drones featured in our guides have also been fully reviewed, so you can learn more before making a decision that will allow you to experience the world in a whole new way.

Beginners

If you’re a drone beginner, you’re typically someone who is looking to buy their first drone or someone who has recently bought one. And even if you have already flown and captured photos and videos, it’s likely that you will have come across some challenges and are looking for simple ways to enhance and improve your overall drone flying experience.

Useful accessories include high-quality microSD cards that are fast enough to capture 4K video, a landing pad to improve take-offs and landings and an anemometer to ensure that the wind isn’t too strong for safe flight. All of these accessories are extremely affordable and are exactly what you need when you’re getting started.

SanDisk 64GB Extreme microSDXC: $10 / £15 on Amazon

Most people these days have a microSD card or two around the house, but for the best results when aiming to capture 4K video, you need a fast card from a reputable brand. Speed is important because of the amount of data recorded when capturing 4K video, so aim for a microSDXC A2. Buying a card manufactured by a well-known brand such as Sandisk or Lexar reduces the risk of card corruption and data loss. Of course, it’s never guaranteed, but better cards are generally more reliable.

Kenobee 20-inch Drone Landing Pad: $17 / £19 on Amazon

A landing mat is essential when taking off and landing on grass, gravel and sand by providing a clean and level surface you can easily carry with you. Landing mats also reduce the risk of drones flipping in long grass and getting covered in dust. The Kenobee 20-inch / 50cm Drone Landing Pad is a lightweight yet weighted option that won’t blow away in the wind and folds to an almost flat and small size making it easy to transport. It also includes a soft bag for storage and to stop it from unfolding.

Proster Anemometer Wind Speed Meter: $17 / £17 on Amazon

All drones have a maximum wind resistance rating which is most often denoted by a level eg. ‘Level 5 wind resistance’. It’s easy to find out what wind speed this refers to with a quick search engine search. Judging wind speed is difficult, so to make this easier the Proster Anemometer Digital LCD Wind Speed Meter is a fantastic tool. Just remember that wind speeds are usually faster at higher altitudes so this also has to be factored into whether or not it’s safe to fly.

Intermediates

An intermediate drone user is someone who has had their first drone for a while and has a reasonable number of flight hours alongside experience of capturing aerial photos and videos, but there’s still room to learn more.

At this level, the accessories that are likely to be most useful to you typically focus on photography and video capture. So, you may be considering ND filters to achieve correct shutter speeds in your videos, a lens cleaning kit and drone lights for illuminating subjects in low light conditions

Skyreat DJI Mini 4 Pro ND filters: $50 / £52 on Amazon

ND filters are specific to the drone you use, so when looking for a set you have to make sure that you’re buying an option that fits your drone. DJI and Autel drones have multiple options available at different prices, but if you own a beginner model from Holy Stone or Roku, for example, ND filters are often not available. The DJI Mini 3, Mini 3 Pro and Mini 4 Pro all use the same camera so ND filters advertised for one are compatible with the others. ND filters reduce the amount of light entering the lens, which in turn allows you to use the correct shutter speed for video.

Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit: $20 / £25 on Amazon

A dirty lens on any camera can result in sharpness problems as well as debris showing up as black marks in photos and videos, and a drone’s camera is no exception. With debris and insects in the air alongside the risk of finger smudges, a lens cleaning kit should be a staple in your drone case. Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit includes everything you need to keep lenses clean and comes in a handy plastic wallet to keep everything tidy and together.

Ulanzi LED Video Light: $40 / £35 on Amazon

Some drone pilots like to fly in low light environments to capture photos and videos, while others use their drone to light a subject such as a tree while capturing it with a DSLR or mirrorless camera. In either situation, a small and lightweight light such as the Ulanzi LED Video Light is ideal. This can be attached to the top or bottom of the drone in several ways including Velcro or attaching the included coldshoe mount to the drone using a double-sided sticky pan (not included).

Advanced

Advanced drone pilots are individuals who have been flying drones for several years and may even own more than one drone. These are confident and competent pilots who know drone controls inside out and are completely at ease flying a drone and capturing photos and videos at the same time.

This group is typically looking for accessories that allow them to fly further and for longer, so this includes items such as power generators, precision tools and strobe lights for night flying. For the latter, drone laws regarding night flights vary from country to country, so be sure to check the rules for where you live.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240: $200 / £260 on Amazon

It’s always recommended that you have at least three batteries to be able to make multiple flights during days out. But when you’re flying more intensively you may need to charge your batteries on location. The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is extremely portable and allows you to charge drone batteries anywhere thanks to its high-capacity 240WH battery. It includes a pug socket and USB-A and can be charged using portable solar panels. So, you just need to remember your charger and cables when you go out.

Lume Cube Drone Strobe: $50 / £35 on Amazon

The laws surrounding night flying vary from country to country, so you must check local laws before you fly at night to remain safe and legal. However, in most countries where this is allowed, you have to ensure that your drone is easily visible to you and other aircraft. The Lume Cube Drone Strobe is a bright and rechargeable LED strobe that’s visible for over three miles with Fast Mode, Slow Mode, and Continuous Light options. Plus, it can be attached to most camera drones.

Yinsan 134 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set: $23 / £20 on Amazon

It’s certainly not for the faint-hearted, but some more advanced drone pilots have the knowledge to make their own drone repairs rather than sending them back to the manufacturer. Whether changing a motor, a propeller arm or delving deeper into the electronics, you need the right tools for the job and the Yinsan 134 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set has much, if not all of what you’ll need to make these repairs if you’re confident enough to do so.

Drone holiday gift guide FAQ

Are the experience tiers set in stone? The drone accessories highlighted in the guide are suitable for everyone, but with individual needs differing between drone pilots a beginner may find that an advanced accessory meets their requirements and vice versa.

Are any of the accessories essential? The beginner drone accessories are the ones that we would recommend for all drone pilots regardless of ability. These will help you to have the best flight experience alongside the best starting point for capturing photos and videos with a high-quality yet inexpensive microSD card.

Are the accessories suitable for every drone? Most of the accessories highlighted are generic so they can be used with any consumer / prosumer drone. The only accessory that is drone model specific is the ND filter set where you must choose the correct set for your drone.