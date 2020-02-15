You'll be able to make a reservation for Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser this year

An illustration of what it might look like to arrive at Disney's Galactic Starcruiser.

Soon, you will have a chance to reserve a spot on the ultraimmersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

We don't yet know exactly when reservations will open up, but according to a press statement from Disney Parks, reservations for the "Star Wars"-themed resort/experience will open up sometime this year. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which is currently under development near "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," the new "land" in Disney's Hollywood Studios park in Florida, is expected to open next year.

The Galactic Starcruiser is "a completely new type of experience. For the first time were gonna invite guests to become the hero of their own star wars adventure," Ann Morrow Johnson, an executive producer and creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, said in the video above.

An artist's rendering of the Halcyon, the fictional spacecraft that Disney's Galactic Starcruiser resort/experience is based off of. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The unique facility is small relative to Disney's other deluxe resorts, with only 68 cabins . Also unlike Disney's other resorts, you can't stay for a single night; guests on the Galactic Starcruiser can only stay for two days and two nights as part of an all-inclusive, immersive experience.

Instead of being a place to simply rest your head and have your breakfast in the morning, this resort promises to be more of a role-playing experience in which you become a character in your own "Star Wars" story.

Even finding your way to the resort is an experience like no other. To get to the Starcruiser, you first arrive at a location similar to a small private cruise terminal, Johnson said. From there, you will step into a launch pod and ride a simulated shuttle that will "dock" with the Halcyon starship where you will spend the next two days. Once onboard, you will have the opportunity to tour the ship and engage in a number of unique experiences, including, of course, lightsaber training.

A look into what "lightsaber training" might look like on Disney's Galactic Starcruiser. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

While it hasn't opened yet, the resort experience is rumored to cost upward of $3,000 per person (yes, per person, for the two-day experience). The experience also includes a "port visit" to Galaxy's Edge, in which guests at the Starcruiser will board a themed shuttle that will deliver them directly into the heart of Batuu, the terrestrial planet that holds Galaxy's Edge.

Though the price is steep, given the response that Galaxy's Edge and early descriptions of the resort have gotten thus far, space is expected to fill up quickly.

So, if you're a "Star Wars" fan looking to board the Starcruiser and launch on a galactic voyage like no other, keep your eyes peeled for more announcements about when Disney will start accepting reservations.