Netflix's Marvel shows jump ship to Disney Plus, which now has parental controls

Since Disney Plus is the home of Marvel these days, some well known Marvel titles are making the jump over from Netflix.

TV shows including Daredevil, The Defenders, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D and more are moving from one streaming service to another. These shows will add to Disney's already huge Marvel collection and will be available to stream from March16.

Another big addition for Disney Plus is parental controls - coming to the US version of the streaming service. As reported by our friends at Games Radar, parental controls are coming to Disney Plus to accommodate the new Marvel shows.

The shows making the transition from Netflix to Disney Plus are: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher and Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Many of these shows proved popular among Marvel fans and are official canon in the Marvel universe.

Interestingly, because of the more brutal nature of some of the characters in these shows, and the adult references, Disney Plus is bringing in parental controls in the US. Now that this allows for R-rated shows to be streamed, could this also mean an influx in Movies too? For example, we would love to see the whole Alien franchise added to Disney Plus and the new parental controls could allow that. These new controls could open up a new range of TV shows and movies added to Disney Plus.

