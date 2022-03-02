Netflix's Marvel shows jump ship to Disney Plus, which now has parental controls

By published

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher and more join Disney Plus, along with parental controls to stop your kids watching the brutal fight scenes.

Netflix's Marvel shows jump ship to Disney Plus, which now has parental controls - Disney Plus logo
(Image credit: Disney )

Since Disney Plus is the home of Marvel these days, some well known Marvel titles are making the jump over from Netflix. 

TV shows including Daredevil, The Defenders, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D and more are moving from one streaming service to another. These shows will add to Disney's already huge Marvel collection and will be available to stream from March16.

Another big addition for Disney Plus is parental controls - coming to the US version of the streaming service. As reported by our friends at Games Radar, parental controls are coming to Disney Plus to accommodate the new Marvel shows. 

If you're looking for great sci-fi and space content to stream, be sure to check out our best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus guides for all the best streaming content. 

Image 1 of 7

Luke Cage_Marvel

Luke Cage (Image credit: Marvel)
Image 2 of 7

Jessica Jones_Marvel

Jessica Jones (Image credit: Marvel)
Image 3 of 7

Agents of SHIELD_Marvel

Agents of SHIELD (Image credit: Marvel)
Image 4 of 7

The Punisher_Netflix

The Punisher (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 5 of 7

The Defenders_Marvel

The Defenders (Image credit: Marvel)
Image 6 of 7

Daredevil_Marvel

Daredevil (Image credit: Marvel)
Image 7 of 7

Iron Fist_Marvel

Iron Fist (Image credit: Marvel)

The shows making the transition from Netflix to Disney Plus are: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher and Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Many of these shows proved popular among Marvel fans and are official canon in the Marvel universe. 

If you're a fan of all things Marvel then you might want to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order, or these Marvel TV shows ranked. There's also plenty of great Marvel gifts and deals out there.

Interestingly, because of the more brutal nature of some of the characters in these shows, and the adult references, Disney Plus is bringing in parental controls in the US. Now that this allows for R-rated shows to be streamed, could this also mean an influx in Movies too? For example, we would love to see the whole Alien franchise added to Disney Plus and the new parental controls could allow that. These new controls could open up a new range of TV shows and movies added to Disney Plus. 

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook. 

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who. 


Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter