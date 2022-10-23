These Celestron astronomy binoculars are up to $72 off.

If you're looking for a new pair of binoculars for your stargazing experience, then this discount on the Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 binoculars could be just what you're looking for.

You can save up to $72 (opens in new tab) by applying the coupon at checkout on top of the sizable discount Amazon is already offering. The Celestron SkyMaster binocular range is a great option for astronomy binoculars, some of which feature in our best binoculars and binoculars deals guide.

Binoculars are typically a cheaper alternative to the best telescopes on the market and they can still provide stunning views of the night sky. That's exactly what these Celestron binoculars provide high-quality optics, powerful magnifications and a rugged build means you're getting top value for money with this discount and the stargazing experience you want. For more top discount content be sure to check out our guides for telescope deals and Celestron binoculars deals.

(opens in new tab) Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 Binoculars $199.95 now $147.15 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save up to $72 on these Celestron binoculars when you grab them on Amazon. To maximize the discount you'll have to apply the $20 discount at checkout. These binoculars feature Bak-4 prisms for crystal clear images and 20x magnification to view the night sky targets you want to see.

You can get up to $72 off (opens in new tab) these binoculars and that represents a good deal. But why? What makes these binoculars worth getting? Well above all else, the optics are of high quality, so your view of the night sky will be crystal clear. Yes, you get the usual Celestron quality you'd expect but with BaK-4 prisms and an 80mm objective lens, plenty of light is able to pass through to allow sharp, clear views of what you're looking at.

These binoculars are also powerful in terms of magnification as you can view your targets with 20x magnification. This means that if you're looking for nearby stars, star clusters and the moon these binoculars are perfect, but they're not quite powerful enough for faint, distant targets. They also come with a rugged, rubber exterior which means they're great to grip as well as well protected. They're water resistant too, so you won't have to worry about taking them out in poor weather conditions.

Overall, these are a pretty great pair of binoculars and now they're discounted considerably. There's also a bag and tripod adapter included with these binoculars so you're getting even more value for money. If you're wanting a new pair or a new stargazing experience, why not bag a bargain here?

