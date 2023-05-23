You can grab the Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ for $50

If you're looking for an entry-level telescope, grabbing the Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ for $50 represents a low-risk investment on a telescope from a top manufacturer that comes with accessories too.

The PowerSeeker 50AZ is currently 20% off and that means you can grab an entry-level telescope for just $50 ($50.99 to be exact). Ideal for both kids and adults, it's a compact and portable, easy-to-use and setup telescope with a 50mm objective lens diameter. It's worth noting too that this telescope deal features in our round-up of the best telescope deals on the market today.

The 50mm objective lens diameter means that the telescope gathers enough light for clear views of the moon, its craters and nearby planets in our solar system. There's no hiding that it doesn't match up to the power of some of the best telescopes on the market, but if you're looking for telescopes for beginners or telescopes for kids then grabbing this telescope for under $51 is just about as cost-effective as you can get for quality on the market today.

Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ Telescope was $63.95 now $50.99 on Amazon. Save 20% and grab an entry-level telescope for under $51. It's compact and portable and features a 50mm aperture, a 600mm focal length and accessories that include eyepieces, a 3x Barlow Lens and and free download of astronomy software.

So what makes this a worthwhile telescope, aside from the tantalizingly low price point? Well for starters, as mentioned, it features a 50mm aperture and a 600mm focal length so plenty of light passes through to make targets like the moon and nearby planets appear bright and clear, making it ideal for those wanting to get into stargazing.

It does come with a few accessories though, that will enhance the experience and engage anyone trying their hand at astronomy. For your money, you also get three eyepieces (4mm, 10mm and 20mm) and a 3x Barlow lens that triples the power of each. You also get a finderscope and a free download of astronomy software that can help you locate and teach you about night sky targets.

Given that it's compact and lightweight, features a slow-motion altitude rod and a two-year US warranty on top of the accessories included means that this is pretty good value at this price point and you'll be hard-pressed to find better for less. Again, this is an ideal choice and a fairly low-risk purchase if you want to try your hand at astronomy, but it isn't as powerful or won't be as exquisitely made as the very best models on the market.

Not sure this deal is right for you? Why not check out our guide to the Best telescopes in 2023 or Best telescopes for beginners. We've also highlighted the very Best telescope deals for you, as well.