Light up your home with the brilliant Blisslights Sky Lite for 31% off this Cyber Monday

If counting sheep isn't the best cure for your insomnia, you might try immersing your bedroom (or any room for that matter) in a blanket of stars and constellations to drift off to Neverland with.

Here's a stellar pick for Black Friday Weekend: The Blisslights Sky Lite 2.0 for $22 off the regular price of $69.99 at Amazon. This impressive star projector offers a nice balance between cost and performance for the money and should satisfy both amateur stargazers as well as more seasoned amateur astronomers at a special $47.99 price point.

The Blisslights Sky Lite 2.0 emits a gorgeous field of shifting stars against a morphing red, blue and green nebula cloud. No complicated installation is required. This medium-range projector projects a serene ambiance for any occasion. The smart design employs a direct diode laser matched with precision glass optics and holographic technology to produce stimulating visual experiences to enhance your calm.

Also features some trippy aurora effects that create a relaxing environment in any room. Sky Lite 2.0 utilizes bright green stars amid a color-shifting nebula cloud. Perfect for holiday parties, gaming den mood lighting, home theater accents or cosmic living room relaxation.

Operation and instructions are pretty simple. Just download the smartphone app and connect the device with Bluetooth or use easy button controls to cycle through various optical effects, adjust brightness, or start/stop the rotation mode. Owners can select from seven built-in effects settings, in addition to altering the projector’s intensity, laser brightness, and rotational speed.

