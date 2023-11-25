Save $500 on the Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM lens this Black Friday

You can save $500 on this top-rated Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Lens. We've reviewed this telephoto zoom lens and rated it 4.5 stars, enough for it to score a spot on our list of the best zoom lenses.

You can get the Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Lens on sale right now for $2,299 at Amazon.

Our reviewer was particularly impressed with this lens' sharp image quality and the fast autofocus. Its extensive f/2.8 - f/32 aperture range makes it a versatile lens that's perfect for travel, wildlife, news, or even sports photography — so if you own a Canon mirrorless camera, we think it's well worth investing in.

The Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Lens is pricey, but with this $500 off Black Friday deal, it's a no-brainer for Canon owners.

Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM lens was $2,799 now $2,299 at Amazon. Save $500 on the Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM lens. This telephoto zoom is on the pricey side for its size, but the quality of the images it produces is breath taking, so we think it's a good investment if your budget can stretch to it. With 18% off, now is a great time to get this lens if you were on the fence about purchasing it.

At just 2.64 lbs, this telephoto lens is light and compact, so if you're often on the go this might be the one for you. It fits into a street-style camera bag even with the supplied tripod mount and hood which is an added bonus, and also fits into any of the best camera backpacks.

Our reviewer particularly enjoyed how intuitive it was to use, noting the sensible layout of the five switches for focus and stabilization on the side of the lens: in particular, the control ring on the base lets you change ISO, aperture and shutter speed. This lens is also fully weatherproof and has a Super Spectra coating on the front and rear elements that fends off dust and moisture — perfect if you're planning shoots in the great outdoors.

Key Specs: Canon RF mount, 70-200mm focal range, f/2.8 - f/32 aperture range, 77mm thread size, 2.36 lbs.

Consensus: The Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Lens is small and compact for a zoom lens, but it packs a punch in terms of image quality.

Buy if: You own a Canon mirrorless camera and you're looking for a versatile lens to upgrade your setup.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget, or you want a lens compatible with a teleconverter.

Alternative models: If you're after a cheaper lens, the smaller and lighter Canon RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM is a great option. It's on sale right now for $1,399 at Amazon. If you're a Sony camera owner, the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 G Master OSS II is the best all-rounder according to us.

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.