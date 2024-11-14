Is this the best Black Friday camera deal ever? The Canon EOS R5 is nearly $1500 off the MSRP

Walmart has dropped the Canon EOS R5 camera to its lowest-ever price in this incredible Black Friday deal. It's now available for $2407.74 exclusively at Walmart, reduced from its usual $3,899 Amazon price. We've tested the Canon EOS R5, and with a score of four and a half stars out of five, it holds a much-coveted place in our best cameras for photos and videos 2024 buyers guide.

Grab the Canon EOS R5 for almost $1500 off the MSRP at Walmart in this early Black Friday camera deal.

We aren't sure how long this Walmart camera deal will last, so we'd recommend grabbing it now if you're looking to purchase the R5. While there isn't a 'before' price, so it isn't technically a deal, it was just on offer for this price, so it's still fantastic value. We gave it top marks because it has 8K video recording, shoots detailed 45MP stills photographs and has great handling and ergonomics.

We've also highlighted our picks of the best Black Friday space gifts at Walmart that are available now.

Canon EOS R5: $2,407.74 at Walmart Save almost $1500 on the continually impressive Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera. It's currently $1491.24 under the MSRP and we rated it as one of the best Canon cameras in our best cameras buying guide and it's now at its lowest price ever in this early Black Friday deal at Walmart. Read our full Canon EOS R5 review. Note: This technically isn't a deal because there is no 'before' price but it was just on sale for exactly the same price.

We're already checking the best prices over on our Black Day space deals page and you'll find big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little)

In his Canon EOS R5 review, Jacob Little said the R5 had one of the fastest autofocus systems he'd ever used, and the subject tracking was probably the best in class, with accurate face, eye and head detection. Jacob said it made portrait, sports or action photography a breeze, and the continuous focus mode makes keeping objects or people in focus a breeze, even in low-light situations.

The autofocus performance system is not the only thing the R5 has going for it. It's an outstanding camera, superbly versatile and ready to deliver quality results regardless of the photography you shoot, so you'll find the Canon EOS R5 is a more than capable performer.

Key features: 45MP full-frame dual-pixel CMOS sensor, 8K video and superb auto-focus.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: July 2020.

Price history: This is the cheapest we've seen, beats last year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday price of $2,999 and it's unlikely to get cheaper anytime soon.

Reviews consensus: The R5 features in our best cameras guide and gets top marks across our sister sites thanks to its versatile performance. It's an incredibly powerful tool for almost every kind of photography and video.

Space: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ |

Featured in guides: Best camera for photos and videos 2024

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,799| Best Buy: $2,799

✅ Buy it if: You want professional-quality photos and videos or need a versatile camera that's smaller and more nimble to shoot with.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a tighter budget because even with this massive discount it's still fairly costly if you're looking for a starter vlogging kit.

Alternative models: We'd recommend looking at the Nikon Z7 II, another of our top-rated cameras. Or if you are looking away from Canon or Nikon systems, the Sony A7R V is one of the best Sony cameras ever made.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.