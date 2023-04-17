The best SpaceX Starship merch on Amazon

SpaceX's Starship is expected to launch on Monday (April 17) and in light of its first orbital launch, we've rounded up the coolest Starship-themed items you can get on Amazon.

Whether it's T-shirts, models or something else, there are plenty of out-of-this world Starship products available from the online retailer and we've rounded up the very best. We've made sure to include something for everyone, regardless of your budget or your wants and needs. Of course, if SpaceX isn't your thing, you can still do your own exploration of the cosmos with the best telescopes, telescope deals and best binoculars.

Some of the highlights we found include a blueprint T-shirt (opens in new tab) of the most powerful launch vehicle ever and a die-cast model (opens in new tab) of Starship itself. The launch is due to take place at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica, Texas at 9:20 a.m. EDT and the flight will last about 90 minutes before splashing down near Hawaii. Below, you can check out the best Stars3edc(hip stuff we could find on Amazon).

(opens in new tab) SpaceX Starship Blueprint T-shirt from $19.90 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This T-shirt is 100% cotton, machine washable and features quality DTG printing for longer lasting designs. There's also a range of sizes available from small through 5XL.

(opens in new tab) SpaceX Starship Heavy Rocket Building Kit Now $179.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Standing at 6.02 x 3.74 x 42.91 inches (15 x 10 x 109 cm), this building kit features blocks made of non-toxic materials and smooth edges. It's a cool model for those interested in building and a great way to get kids interested in space. Note: Stock is running low so you'll have to act quickly if you want this kit.

(opens in new tab) Starship Desktop Rocket Model Now $75.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Standing at 12.5 inches (32 cm), this is a 1:375 ratio of SpaceX's Starship as a desktop rocket model. The materials here are reinforced aluminum alloy and high-quality resin.

(opens in new tab) SpaceX Starship Metal Poster Now $10.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This cool-looking metal poster is 8x12 inches (20x30 cm) and comes with four holes pre-drilled in the corners for instillation. It has a retro look to it and features a high quality print so the color doesn't fade easily.

(opens in new tab) SpaceX Starship Blueprint Metal Poster Now $12.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This metal poster features a blueprint of SpaceX's Starship. This sign is made of tin and comes with four holes pre driller for easy instillation.

(opens in new tab) SpaceX Starship Exploration T-shirt Now $19.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This T-shirt looks excellent and comes in a wide-range of sizes and fits for men, women and youth. The solid colors are 100% cotton and it's all machine washable.

Whether it's something that looks cool, something to wear or something to build, you can show your passion for spaceflight and celebrate SpaceX's Starship orbital launch in a range of different ways.

When it comes to the individual items, we've made sure to only include ones made of quality materials. The metal signs feature quality metal as well as pre-drilled holes for easy instillation. The building kit features non-toxic materials and smooth edges while the desktop model has high-quality resin and reinforced aluminum alloy. The T-shirts are machine washable, made of cotton and most importantly, everything looks amazing.

We've explained everything you need to know when it comes to SpaceX's Starship orbital launch. It's a significant launch not just in terms of spaceflight, as it's the tallest and most powerful launch vehicle ever build, but it's also Starship's first orbital launch.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).