Did you miss this Cyber Monday laptop deal? Save $250 on an Apple MacBook Air M2

Thanks to Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale, you can save a whopping $250 on a the 2023 model Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch.

Originally $1,299, you can currently pick up a brand-new MacBook Air for just $1,049. Offers on MacBooks don't come around all too often, so we're pretty excited about this one. This is the latest model MacBook Air, so you know you're getting the latest Apple tech - in the thinnest MacBook body that currently exists.

When we reviewed the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 earlier this year we gave it a coveted 5/5, singing the praises of the large, bright display. It's the biggest MacBook yet but despite that extra screen real estate, its battery life remains excellent - and it performs like a dream.

Four different colorways are available as part of the same deal: you can choose between Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray or Silver.

If you'd rather shop at Amazon, you'll also find the same MacBook Air deal available there. We're not sure how long this deal is going to last on either retailer: with Black Friday over with and Cyber Monday wrapping up at midnight tonight, we'd recommend jumping on this quickly if you're tempted to pick it up.

No matter what colorway you choose for the MacBook Air 15-inch M2, you're getting the same powerful innards. It's powered by an Apple M2 10-core processor, offering lightning-fast performance for most productivity tasks. It has a 256GB SSD for storage, and has 8GB RAM as standard.

The gorgeous 15-inch retina screen — the biggest yet on a MacBook Air — looks absolutely fantastic and boasts a resolution of 2880 x 1864, with a peak brightness of 500 nits. It's the battery that has us most impressed here, though: Apple reckons it lasts up to 18 hours, which we confirmed in our Apple MacBook Air M2 review.

MacBooks aren't for everyone: these laptops aren't great for gaming, so if that's your priority you'd be better going with a Windows-based machine with dedicated graphics. But for productivity and portability, the Apple MacBook Air 15-in M2 is absolutely unrivaled.

Key Specs: 15.3-inch screen size, Liquid Retina 2880x1864 display, M2 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, macOS Ventura (macOS Sonoma compatible), 3.3lbs/1.5kg weight

Consensus: This is the biggest MacBook Air currently available, and it's still light as a feature and impossibly thin. Its screen is fantastic, and its battery will keep you working all day and night without having to stop and charge.

Buy if: Portability is important to you and you like the idea of a beautiful bright screen.

Don't buy if: You like to play games on your laptop - you'll be better suited to a Windows-based machine with dedicated graphics

Alternative models: Microsoft's Surface Pro offers similar portability if you'd rather go for a Windows-based device. If you want to buy into the Mac infrastructure but would rather have a desktop experience with your own monitor, you can grab an M2-powered Mac Mini for just $499.

