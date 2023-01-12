Save up to $280 on 3D printers in the Anycubic New Year's sale

Anycubic are hosting a new year's sale on their website and eight of their 3D printers are on sale, saving you up to $280.

Anycubic are a widely-known and trusted name when it comes to 3D printers as they make some of the best 3D printers on the market and are responsible for some of the best 3D printer deals too.

The evidence is there as right now you can save $270 (opens in new tab) on their Photon M3 Plus model and get $280 off (opens in new tab) on the Photon Mono X 6k model, which is a huge savings on a quality printers.

We've included reviews of the models in the deals below so you can get a more detailed look, but if you're looking for a new printer and you want to save big bucks, now is the time to be looking. The good news is, there's a range of products on offer so whether you're looking for something serious to print bigger parts and models, or you want something for a hobby, there's a deal for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon M3 Plus Was $699 Now $429 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $270 on a resin 3D printer that offers a 9.25 inch 6K monochrome screen, a printing speed of 100mm an hour and dimensions of 475 x 360 x 290 mm (HxWxL). Read our Anycubic Photon M3 Plus review for a more detailed look. Note: Use the code"CMAS3D" to get extra $21off. This deal ends January 31.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Kobra Plus Was $499 Now $379 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $120 on a 3D printer that offers printing dimensions of 350 x 300 x 300 mm (HxWxD) and a print speed of up to 180mm/s. If you're looking for a large print at speed, this is a good option. Read our Anycubic Kobra Plus review for a more detailed look. Note: Use the code"CMAS3D" to get extra $21off. This deal ends January 31.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Mono X2 Was $429 Now $329 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $100 on a 3D printer that offers printing dimensions of 200 x 196 x 122 mm (HxWxD) and a print speed of 6cm an hour. This is a high precision model with an efficient light source. Note: Use the code"CMAS3D" to get extra $21off. This deal ends January 20

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K Was $689 Now $409 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $280 on a printer offers fast printing and a large printing area. 245 x 197 x 122 mm (HxWxD) combined with 80mm an hour speed and this saving is all-round great value. Why not check out our Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K review for more detailed insight. Note: Use the code"CMAS3D" to get extra $21off. This deal ends January 20.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Kobra Max Was $569 Now $529 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $40 on a 3D printer that offers dimensions of 450 x 400 x 400 mm (HxWxD) and a suggested print speed of 80mm/s. We have an Anycubic Kobra Max review which you should check out for a more detailed look at this printer. Note: Use the code"CMAS3D" to get extra $21off. This deal ends January 20.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Kobra Go Was $209 Now $169 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $40 on a printer that's easy-to-use and offers dimensions of 250 x 220 x 220 mm (HxWxD) and a print speed of up to 100mm/s. Why not check out our Anycubic Kobra Go review for a more detailed look at what you get. Note: Use the code"10SITEWIDE" to get extra $10 off. This deal ends January 20.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Cobra Neo: Was $249 Now $199 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $50 on a 3D printer that gives you a high printing speed of 100mm per second and printing dimensions of 250 x 220 x 220 mm (HxWxD). Why not check out our Anycubic Cobra Neo review? Spoiler alert: it scores well. Note: Use the code"10SITEWIDE" to get extra $10 off. This deal ends January 31.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Vyper FDM 3D Printer Was $359 Now $319 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $40 on a 3D printer that offers auto-levelling, a print speed of up to 180mm/s and the machine's size is 508mm×457mm×516mm (HxWxL). Note: Use the code"CMAS3D" to get extra $21off this deal ends January 31.

There's no hiding that 3D printers aren't often cheap investments, but the smallest discounts on offer here is still $40 off, which is sizable in itself. It's not just a number of different printers on offer, but different types of 3D printer, as you can get both a Resin and FDM for a discount.

It's important to remember that you can save extra money on top of these deals by using the relevant codes, which are displayed next to the individual deals above. It's also worth noting that these deals will not be around forever, so if you're looking for a 3D printer, this really is a good time to pick one up.

The biggest savings above are $280 off the Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K (opens in new tab) and $270 off the Mono M3 Plus (opens in new tab), but you can still pick up a printer (Kobra Go) for as little as $169 (opens in new tab). It's reliability and quality that make Anycubic a stand-out manufacturer and what excites us about these deals, they're worth checking out and what better way to start the new year?

