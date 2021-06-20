Save 32% on Amazon's Fire TV Stick in Star Wars Mandalorian Blue to stream your sci-fi this Prime Day

If you're a fan of science fiction, you can find a lot of it on Amazon Prime Video, including "The Expanse" TV series and the new action thriller "The Tomorrow War" coming on July 2. And if you're looking for a way to stream it to your TV, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is up to 36% off for Prime Day 2021. A Star Wars Mandalorian Blue version is also on sale $19 off, too.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K with an all-new Alexa voice control remote bundle, which normally retails for $72.97, is on sale now for $46.47 ($26.50 off). It's an early Prime Day deal from Amazon (Prime Day 2021 starts officially on June 21) and will allow you not just to stream Prime Video to your TV, but also Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus and more. It's designed to provide 4K Ultra HD streaming and also comes with an Ethernet adapter and 2-year protection plan.

Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote bundle - includes Ethernet Adapter and 2-Year Protection Plan was 72.97 now 46.47!

If you're looking for something a bit more sci-fi (at a lower price point), you may want to consider the Fire Stick TV 3rd generation with Alexa voice remote and TV controls . It's usually available for $58.98, but is 32% off (you'll save $19) for Prime Day.

This streaming stick does come in Star Wars Mandalorian Blue, and includes an image of the Mandalorian himself and Baby Yoda (aka Grogu the Child).

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Star Wars The Mandalorian remote cover (Bounty Blue) was $58.98 now $39.98!

Save 32% on Amazon's 3rd gen. Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice controls in a sleek Mandalorian case, complete with a Mudhorn sigil on the front and an image of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda on the back for Prime Day.

We're not sure how long these deals will last, but you will likely have to be quick, though, as Amazon Prime Day 2021 ends on June 22.

Prime Day deals are available to everyone with an Amazon Prime account, which normally costs $119 a year, but people can start a 30-day free trial and enjoy all the discounts Amazon Prime Day has to offer.