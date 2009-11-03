NASA Launches iPhone App

An iPhone can now be the gateway to all things NASA, as the space agency has released a new application, or "app," that carries video feeds and the great images of astronomy targets and rocket launches.

Other than finding "stability issues while scrolling," TopTenREVIEWS calls the app "very well designed and implemented."

Among the app's offerings:

A mission page allows you to pick among destination (Earth, Mars and so on) or launch schedules, then access photos and videos.

An image page offers, well, any SPACE.com reader knows what's in store here. Browse new photos or download a great Hubble classic as wallpaper.

A third page provides access to NASA videos.

Finally, when you need a fix during the lull between images, videos and major mission news, a fourth page aggregates all of NASA's Twitter feeds.

Assuming your iPhone doesn't suffer the overload many users do these days, you'll have a cosmic trove of stuff to ponder right there in your hand.

The app is available free at Apple's App Store.