Lego Unveils Awesome New Star Wars Sets for Toy Line's 20th Anniversary

To celebrate 20 years of the Force being with Lego Star Wars fans, the Lego Group has designed five new special-edition sets featuring ships from all over the galaxy.

Each set includes a 20th anniversary collectible minifigure of a character from the original movie trilogy that will continue the battle against the dark side. Lego promises the sets will be ready later this year, but for now, you can get a preview of the action with the descriptions below.

This year's forthcoming Imperial Dropship Lego set lets you deploy your own Stormtroopers. (Image credit: Lego)

Here's a closer look at the anniversary sets:

The 125-piece Imperial Dropship allows players to deploy troopers, for $19.99. (Prices will vary by country.) With Han Solo as the 20th anniversary minifigure, you can imagine some epic battles with the Rebel Alliance.

Relive Anakin's greatest moment with Lego's forthcoming Podracer set. (Image credit: Lego)

The first Star Wars Lego sets were produced to celebrate the prequel series, and fans of those films will enjoy Anakin's Podracer ($29.99), a 279-piece set where young padawans can imagine racing to victory in a cool land vehicle. This ship's featured minifigures include Anakin and Padmé. Oddly, Luke Skywalker is the 20th anniversary minifigure in this set, so maybe some time travel is involved.

"Sit young Anakin Skywalker in the cockpit and lower his goggles ready for the race. Then fire up the huge engines, grab the play handle and zoom through the canyons of Tatooine … or your living room," Lego wrote in a statement.

Another nod to the prequels, the Clone Scout Walker set includes an armored AT-RT walker. (Image credit: Lego)

Memories of the Clone Wars will come flooding back with the Clone Scout Walker ($29.99), which is made up of 250 pieces. Players must protect a Wookiee warrior against an armored scout walker, Lego says. This set comes complete with an AT-RT walker, a Kashyyyk trooper and a dwarf spider droid — not to mention Darth Vader himself, as the 20th anniversary minifigure.

Protect Echo Base from surprise attacks in Lego's Snowspeeder set. (Image credit: Lego)

Next up is a 309-piece Snowspeeder ($39.99), ready to defend Echo Base from an attack. You can imagine yourself at the Battle of Hoth in "The Empire Strikes Back," including action from Luke Skywalker and Dak Ralter. The minifigures for this set include the 20th anniversary Lando Calrissian, who more recently made an appearance in last year's film "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

"Speed over the ice and launch the spring-loaded shooters. Then fire the rear stud shooter and harpoon with string. On the ground, help the Rebel Trooper take aim and fire the gun tower stud shooter. Those Imperials must be defeated," Lego says in its description of this set.

Boba Fett's Slave I starship is one of the five new Lego sets commemorating 20 years of Star Wars Legos. (Image credit: Lego)

The final set is Boba Fett's infamous Slave I starship ($119.99), made up of a challenging 1,007 pieces, including Fett and two fellow bounty hunters. Fett piloted this spaceship through the galaxy seeking out fugitives. The set comes with Han Solo trapped in carbonite, so you can put him into the hold for delivery and a ransom payment — or, if you prefer, direct the supplied minifigures of Han Solo and Princess Leia (the 20th anniversary minifigure) to fight off Boba Fett for further galactic adventures.

As Lego describes the set, "It's another exciting day in the life of a bounty hunter."

Follow us @Spacedotcom and Facebook. Original article on Space.com.