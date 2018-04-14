Lego Just Launched New Sets for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (and Yes, They're Awesome)

New Han Solo Legos Have Arrived!

Lego

Lego released several new "Star Wars" building sets today (April 13) ahead of the upcoming release of the next film in the saga, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which will hit theaters on May 25. From spaceships and land speeders to buildable characters from the film, the Force is strong with this new collection. Whether you're looking for toys to entertain a young "Star Wars" fan in your life or "Solo" stuff to decorate your shelves, these new toys are definitely worth a trip to the Lego store.

Kessel Run Millennium Falcon

Lego

Lego has released yet another Millennium Falcon building set for the release of "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Much like the Millennium Falcon building kit Lego released for "The Force Awakens" in 2015, this 1,413-piece version features panels that flip up so you can look inside the spacecraft. The set includes six minifigures (Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi'ra, Lando Calrissian, a Kessel guard and a Kessel operations droid) as well as an adorable DD-BD droid. This kit costs $170 and is recommended for ages 9 and up. [In Photos: Lego's Kessel Run Millennium Falcon]

Han Solo Buildable Figure

Lego

Construct your own personal Han Solo with this new buildable Lego action figure. The fully assembled action figure stands 9 inches (24 centimeters) tall, has movable limbs and includes a large spring-loaded shooter weapon to blast the enemy. The 101-piece set costs $25 and is recommended for kids ages 9-14.

Han Solo's Land Speeder

Lego

Take a ride with Han Solo and his land speeder with this new Lego "Star Wars" set. The 345-piece kit includes Han Solo and Qi'ra minifigures with blaster pistols and a Corellian hound figure. There's room for both Han and Qi'ra to sit in the cockpit of the land speeder. Pop open the hood and trunk of Han's speeder, and you can store ammo and other cargo. The vehicle also has two built-in spring shooters for epic space battles. This building kit costs $30 and is recommended for ages 7 and up.

BrickHeadz Han Solo

Lego

This short, stout and big-headed BrickHeadz version of Han Solo is adorable. The cartoonish character sports Han Solo's usual brown jacket and utility belt. It also has a small, detachable blaster. The assembly stands 2 inches (7 cm) tall, not including the baseplate. The set comes with 141 pieces, costs $10, and is recommended for ages 10 and up.

BrickHeadz Chewbacca

Lego

Build your own little Chewbacca with this new collectible Lego BrickHeadz kit. With 149 pieces, this fully assembled Chewbacca measures 2 inches (7 cm) tall and comes with a baseplate for easy display. Like the other BrickHeadz building sets, this one costs $10 and is recommended for kids ages 10 and up.

Imperial Patrol Battle Pack

Lego

The Lego "Star Wars" Imperial Patrol Battle Pack features two Imperial troopers, an emigration officer and a speeder equipped with two stud shooters. This set comes with 99 pieces, costs $15, and is recommended for kids ages 6 and up.

Imperial TIE Fighter

Lego

Get ready for a cosmic battle with this new Lego "Star Wars" Imperial TIE Fighter building kit. The 519-piece set features a detailed, brick-built design of the Empire's iconic attack spacecraft, with two spring-loaded shooters. Four minifigures are included with this set: Han Solo, Tobias Beckett, an Imperial pilot and a Mimban Stormtrooper. It's priced at $70 and is recommended for ages 9 and up.

Moloch's Land Speeder

Lego

This new "Star Wars" Lego set includes a minifigure of the alien Moloch Hoole, his land speeder and two Corellian hound figures. Moloch's vehicle features a multistud shooter and hidden wheels to give it a hovering effect. The $40 kit comes with 464 pieces and is recommended for kids ages 8-12.

Range Trooper

Lego

The new Range Trooper buildable action figure looks like a formidable foe with its heavy-duty armor and spring-loaded blaster weapon. It comes with 101 pieces and stands 9 inches (24 cm) tall fully assembled. This building kit costs $25 and is recommended for kids ages 7 and up.