Explore Darth Vader's Castle in These Awesome Lego Pics!

Darth Vader's Lego Castle

Lego

The Dark Side of the Force is strong in Lego's Darth Vader Castle, a 2018 set that transports you to Mustafar to see how Anakin Skywalker lived in his Empire days. (Mustafar, in case you were unaware, is where Anakin had his lightsaber showdown with Obi-wan Kenobi, only to be injured so severely he had to don his iconic Vader helmet and mechanical limbs.) The set, which Lego unveiled Oct. 4, is available exclusively from Amazon for the 2018 holiday season. Preorders for the $129.99 set are available now. See more awesome photos of the Star Wars-themed Lego set here!

Visit Mustafar

Lego

Lego's Darth Vader Castle is an epic model for display or kid play. It includes 1,060 pieces and is advised for ages 9 and up. Key to the model's aesthetic is its black structural pieces to offset the brilliant orange of its lava bricks. (The planet Mustafar is brimming with volcanic activity).

Not Just Vader's House

Lego

Lego has included five minifigures in the Darth Vader Castle set. That group includes Vader (of course) along with two Royal Cards, an Imperial Transport Pilot, a mouse droid and an awesome Bacta Tank Vader, which shows the Sith lord after losing his duel with Kenobi.

Have Spaceship, Will Sith

Lego

Every castle needs a place to park your spaceship, and Vader's is no different. The set includes an underground hangar for his TIE Advanced Fighter

Vader's Ride

Lego

Darth Vader's TIE Advanced Fighter is equipped with two stud shooters to recreate its deadly blasters. The ship is more than 2 inches (6 centimeters) tall, 4 inches (11 cm) wide and 3 inches (9 cm) long.

Fearsome Fighter

Lego

The TIE Advanced Fighter also includes an opening cockpit, convenient for Sith lords in a hurry to defend the Death Star or chase down Rebel scum.

Sith Secrets

Lego

Darth Vader's Castle is filled with nooks and crannies to hide any Sith's secrets (including an ancient Sith shrine and holocron). It has a side access door, opening bacta tank, hook for Vader's cape, meditation space (a must for Sith apprentices), and a holographic meeting area among its amenities.

Home, Sweet Dark Side

Lego

You'll need some room to display this Lego Darth Vader's Castle. The set stands over 16 inches (41 cm) high. It's about 11 inches (28 cm) wide and 9 inches (23 cm) deep.

While Lego has not listed a specific release date for Darth Vader's Castle, the toy giant did assure "Star Wars" fans that the set would be available in time for the 2018 holiday season.

More 2018 Star Wars Lego News!