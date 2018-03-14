Best Pi Day Deals for Kids & DIYers

Pi Day is here and while the Internet is brimming with discounts on pizza and pastry, we're honing in on Newegg's Pi Day Sale.

The online retailer is discounting a handful of DIY devices from drones to programmable robots. Even better, you can use coupon code "STEMMAR18" to take an extra 5 percent off. (The coupon is valid on select STEM toys only; each product is marked as such). Some standouts include:

XYZprinting da Vinci miniMaker 3D Printer for $166.20 via coupon "STEMMAR18" (was $219): The da Vinci miniMaker prints with XYZprinting's non-toxic PLA filament. It includes 300g of PLA filament, maintenance tools, print bed tape, and 3D design CAD software. As a bonus, you get a $50 STEAM gift card for your 3D printing projects.

MakerBright Raspberry Pi 3 Essentials Kit for $69.99 (was $80): This Raspberry Pi kit includes everything you need to BYO mini PC. In addition to the Raspberry Pi 3 board, you also get the official Raspberry Pi case, a power supply, and an 8GB SanDisk microSD card pre-loaded with NOOBS software.

Rokit Smart 11-in-1 Programmable Robot Kit for $91.03 (was $119): One kit; 11 different robot builds. That’s the premise behind Rokit’s Smart Robot Kit, which lets kids build everything from sumo wrestling robots to rubber band shooting bots.

The best part of Newegg's Pi Day sale is that deals expire March 29 at 2:59am ET, although we recommend making your purchases sooner rather than later to avoid having items sell out.

You can see all of New Egg's Pi Day deals here for more ideas.

Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.