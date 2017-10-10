New York Comic Con 2017! The Most Amazing Space Cosplay Photos

Darth Vader Invades NYC

John Lamparski/Getty

The Force is strong at at New York Comic Con 2017 in New York City. Check out the most amazing space cosplayers who brought science fiction to the Big Apple! Here, a cosplayer shows up dressed as Darth Vader.

The Skywalker Twins

J. Kempin/Getty

During New York Comic Con 2017, the Skywalker Twins visit the event.

Decorative Bags

John Lamparski/Getty

A cosplayer displays her Ewok bag at the 2017 Comic Con in New York.

A Unique Character

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty

Playing a twist on the storm trooper, a comic con fan stays patriotic on Day 1 of the 2017 New York City Comic Con.

Ready for Battle

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

A cosplayer, Tia Yao, poses as a Jedi at the 2017 New York Comic Con.

Fists Up

Steven A. Henry/FilmMagic

On Day 1 of the 2017 New York Comic Con, a cosplayer stands ready for a fight.

A Dramatic Moment

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

In the Javits Center, Jedi Luke and another cosplayer pose during the 2017 New York Comic Con.

Great Costumes

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty

A dedicated fan attends the 2017 New York Comic Con as slave Leia.

A Big Presence

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty

Kylo Ren arrives at New York Comic Con 2017.

A Cutie

Timothy A. Claray/AFP/Getty

One cosplayer came dressed as Groot to the largest pop culture event on the East Coast — the four-day, 2017 New York Comic Con.

And Darth Maul

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Another fan at the NYCC 2017 came as Star Wars' Darth Maul on Oct. 8, 2017.