Exclusive Lego Boba Fett, Han Solo BrickHeadz to Land at New York Comic Con

Lego Brickheadz
Lego's exclusive new "Star Wars" Brickheadz building set includes Boba Fett and Han Solo in carbonite.
(Image: © Lego)

A new "Star Wars" Lego set featuring Boba Fett and Han Solo in carbonite will be available exclusively at New York Comic Con this week (Oct. 5-8).

These are Lego's first-ever "Star Wars" BrickHeadz building sets. With 329 pieces, you can construct adorable, big-headed replicas of the bounty hunter Boba Fett and Han Solo frozen in carbonite. Both are sold together as one set for $40.

New York Comic Con exclusive "Star Wars" Lego BrickHeadz ($40) (Image credit: Lego)

To get your hands on this building set, you'll need to have entered into a pre-show lottery via New York Comic Con's website. Winners of the raffle can purchase the limited-edition set from the Lego Mobile truck at Comic Con.

While the window to enter this lottery has officially closed, Comic Con attendees who have not yet received a badge can still enter the raffle. Just activate your badge as soon as you receive it to participate.

