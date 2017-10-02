Exclusive Lego Boba Fett, Han Solo BrickHeadz to Land at New York Comic Con

A new "Star Wars" Lego set featuring Boba Fett and Han Solo in carbonite will be available exclusively at New York Comic Con this week (Oct. 5-8).

These are Lego's first-ever "Star Wars" BrickHeadz building sets. With 329 pieces, you can construct adorable, big-headed replicas of the bounty hunter Boba Fett and Han Solo frozen in carbonite. Both are sold together as one set for $40.

New York Comic Con exclusive "Star Wars" Lego BrickHeadz ($40) (Image credit: Lego)

To get your hands on this building set, you'll need to have entered into a pre-show lottery via New York Comic Con's website. Winners of the raffle can purchase the limited-edition set from the Lego Mobile truck at Comic Con.

While the window to enter this lottery has officially closed, Comic Con attendees who have not yet received a badge can still enter the raffle. Just activate your badge as soon as you receive it to participate.

