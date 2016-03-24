Trending

Nighttime Lights in a US Megalopolis | Space Wallpaper

By Human Spaceflight 

Nighttime Lights in a US Megalopolis
The Eastern Seaboard includes these five major cities and glow beautifully in this image taken from the International Space Station.
(Image: © NASA, International Space Station)

New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Richmond and Norfolk make up this glittering image of the Northeast Corridor. The image taken from the ISS, shows a megalopolis that is home to nearly 20 percent of the United States' population. Two Russian cargo ships on the International Space Station can be seen. [See more images from the ISS.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.