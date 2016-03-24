Nighttime Lights in a US Megalopolis | Space Wallpaper

The Eastern Seaboard includes these five major cities and glow beautifully in this image taken from the International Space Station.

New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Richmond and Norfolk make up this glittering image of the Northeast Corridor. The image taken from the ISS, shows a megalopolis that is home to nearly 20 percent of the United States' population. Two Russian cargo ships on the International Space Station can be seen. [See more images from the ISS.]