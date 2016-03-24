New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Richmond and Norfolk make up this glittering image of the Northeast Corridor. The image taken from the ISS, shows a megalopolis that is home to nearly 20 percent of the United States' population. Two Russian cargo ships on the International Space Station can be seen. [See more images from the ISS.]
Nighttime Lights in a US Megalopolis | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, International Space Station)
