Astronaut Chris Hadfield's Amazing Photos of Earth From Space

Easter Sunday Sunrise from Space: Expedition 35

This Easter Sunday sunrise photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield on the International Space Station shows the Great Lakes region of North America on March 31, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

China and Amazing Clouds: Chris Hadfield

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield posted this dazzling view of clouds and shadows off the China coast on Feb. 9, 2013, to mark Chinese New Year,

Shanghai, China, at Night: Hadfield

The dazzling lights of Shanghai, China, shine in this amazing view from the International Space Station by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, who shared the image on Feb. 9, 2013, to mark Chinese New Year on Feb. 10.

Dawn Over Taiwan: Chris Hadfield

Dawn breaks over Taiwan in this amazing photo by Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield on the International Space Station. Hadfield shared the photo on Feb. 9, 2013, to mark the Chinese New Year on Feb. 10.

Hangzhou, China, City Lights: Hadfield

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield posted this view of Hangzhou, China, from space at night on Feb. 9, 2013, to mark the start of Chinese New Year on Feb. 10.

Full moon from space

Astronaut Chris Hadfield snapped this photo of a full moon on Jan. 30 from the International Space Station. "Full Moon rising. So near, and yet..." he wrote.

Venezuelan Valley

Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield took this stunning image of a Venezuelan valley framed by misty clouds on Jan 30, 2013. Hadfield is currently aboard the International Space Station as Flight Engineer for Expedition 34.

Canada's East Coast

Astronaut Chris Hadfield took this stunning image of Canada's east coast on Jan. 22, 2013

Washington D.C. on Inaugural Weekend

Expedition 34 Flight Engineer Chris Hadfield took this image of Washington D.C. on Saturday night of the Inaugural Weekend on Jan. 20, 2013. The inaugural parade route can even be seen in the image.

South Coast of Pakistan

Astronaut Chris Hadfield took this image of the south coast of Pakistan on Jan. 21, 2013. He wrote on Twitter that the image looks, "like the sand is being sprayed with icing sugar."

The Dead Sea

Astronaut Chris Hadfield took this image of the Dead Sea and its salt ponds on Jan. 23, 2013.