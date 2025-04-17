Haircut on high: Getting a trim in space | Space picture of the day for April 17, 2025

News
By published

"What should I do with my sideburns?" asked the ISS commander of his barber and Expedition 73 crewmate.

a woman in a blue shirt uses an electric shaver to trim the hair a japanese man with a white shirt while in microgravity aboard a space station

NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers gave Takuya Onishi, her JAXA crewmate, a haircut on board the International Space Station on April 13, 2025. (Image credit: JAXA/Takuya Onishi)

What is it?

A month into his second long-duration stay aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 73 commander Takuya Onishi received a haircut from his crewmate Nichole Ayers.

Onishi shared this photo on social media, commenting on how this haircut by a NASA astronaut was different from his experience with a Russian cosmonaut during his first stay on the station in 2016. "A different level of attention to detail than when I went to Barber Anatoly last time."

Where is it?

Ayers' makeshift barber station is in Node 2 "Harmony," the utility hub aboard the International Space Station.

Between Onishi and Ayers and the open hatch can be seen three of the four crew sleep stations in Harmony (the fourth is in the "floor" as the photo is oriented).

Why is it amazing?

On Earth, other than needing to have a broom nearby to sweep up the cuttings, the hair that is cut off during a trim is not a big concern. In space, though, that hair could float away and clog up air vents or get in or behind equipment. The solution, as seen here, is to have a vacuum at hand to quickly suck up the cuttings before they can float away.

On the plus side, you don't have to wear a smock, and, after you're done, "it's refreshing and makes shampooing easier," wrote Onishi.

Want to know more?

For another view of an on-orbit haircut, watch Chinese astronauts get trims aboard their country's Tiangong space station, or read about the astronaut whose haircut was more than just for her but helped out a charity, too.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about human spaceflight

A gateway to the Gateway around the moon | Space picture of the day for April 16, 2025

Aisha Bowe becomes 1st Bahamian woman to reach space, remembers Alan Shepard’s landmark flight: 'He landed in Grand Bahama' (video)

Moon-orbiting Gateway space station's habitat module arrives in the US (photos)
See more latest
Most Popular
Gateway’s HALO (Habitation and Logistics Outpost) arrives in Mesa, Arizona on April 1, 2025, after traveling from Italy, where Thales Alenia Space fabricated its primary structure.
Moon-orbiting Gateway space station's habitat module arrives in the US (photos)
Hubble Space Telescope image of the Sombrero Galaxy, also called Messier 104.
Iconic Sombrero Galaxy shines in reprocessed Hubble Telescope view (image)
a blue planet near a red star, with thousands of stars seen in the background around them
Possible signs of alien life found on nearby exoplanet, study reports
A movie poster with colorful heroes, villains, robots, aliens, and spaceships
The original 'Star Wars' theatrical cut (where Han shoots first) is coming back to theaters... well, one theater... for one night only
Alexander Skarsgård in Murderbot
'Murderbot': Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know about Apple's upcoming dark sci-fi comedy
China rolls out the Long March 2F rocket and crew capsule for the Shenzhou 20 astronaut mission on April 16, 2025.
China rolls out rocket for Shenzhou 20 astronaut launch to its Tiangong space station (video)
An illustration of a highly magnetic neutron star or a magnetar
Where did this extremely magnetic, dense and dead star come from? Scientists aren't quite sure
graphic illustration showing a fiery solar flare from the sun and earth in the foreground.
A hidden solar cycle is awakening, but more extreme space weather over the next 50 years may not be a bad thing
Apple TV+ logo on Space deals background
I cover deals and streaming content for a living and I recommend this Apple TV Plus deal, now $2.99 a month, this Easter
A mass of plasma at the very top of the Sun rose up from the surface, streamed along, darted back and forth, and finally rose up and broke away into space (Nov. 19-21, 2012). The material was being controlled by strong, yet unseen, magnetic forces that were pulling it in various directions. The images were taken in extreme ultraviolet light.
How AI is helping scientists unlock some of the sun's deepest secrets