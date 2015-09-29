Space.com Presents: The Art of Ed Belbruno (Event)

The life of artist and scientist Edward Belbruno is profiled in the new documentary film, "Painting the Way to the Moon." One of Belbruno's paintings, "Diophantine Flow" (2010), pays homage to his scientific work on spacecraft orbits.

On Oct. 22, meet Princeton University artist and mathematician — and Space.com columnist — Ed Belbruno in a public showing of his art at Café Minerva in Manhattan. Join Space.com to celebrate how Belbruno's art unlocks discoveries in space exploration, and experience the beauty of the universe in a whole new way.

Inspired by his art, Belbruno charts new paths to travel the solar system and explores the cyclical nature of an expanding, and possibly contracting, universe. Belbruno gained fame at NASA when he successfully plotted a revolutionary route to the moon. Recently, he charted a new course to Mars, modeled how life may spread through the cosmos, and calculated evidence for an ever-expanding and contracting universe — all discoveries unlocked by the swirls, symbols and patterns of his art.

Now the subject of the award-winning film "Painting the Way to the Moon," Belbruno has become an advocate for transcending the barriers between the arts and sciences.

When: Oct. 22, 2015, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Where: Café Minerva, 302 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014

Who: Ed Belbruno of Princeton University

Belbruno will be on site from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. when he will be joined by special guests:

Robert Vanderbei, Princeton University

New York-based artist Rob Mars

