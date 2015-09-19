Best Space Photos of the Week – Sept. 18, 2015

Partial Solar Eclipse of Sept. 13, 2015
The moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in a partial solar eclipse. [See more images.]
Partial Solar Eclipse Seen by Proba-2
ESA's sun-watching satellite Proba-2 captured Sept. 13's partial solar eclipse three times as it orbited the Earth; in each, its extreme ultraviolet SWAP imager caught the moon approaching and overshadowing part of the sun. [See more images.]
Solar Eclipse by Ebrahim
The partial solar eclipse from Cape Town, South Africa, as taken by Zarina Ebrahim. [See more images.]
NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Petrified Sand Dunes on Mars
A new panorama from NASA's Curiosity rover shows petrified sand dunes stretching across the landscape of Mount Sharp on Mars. [Read the whole story.]
Milky Way's Shy Dwarf Galaxy Neighbor Revealed in New View
ESO’s La Silla Observatory imaged the Sculptor Dwarf galaxy, a galaxy close to our own that’s much smaller and older than the Milky Way, but incredibly faint. When carefully imaged, it has a lot to tell about star and galaxy formation. [Read the whole story.]
Awesome SpaceX Images Show How Its Dragon Spaceship Will Land on Mars
A gallery of gorgeous new images shows a cone-shaped space capsule shooting like a meteor through the atmosphere of Mars, and descending quickly toward the surface before its thrusters set it down gently in the middle of a rocky, uninhabited landscape. The human crew prepares to set food on the Red Planet. [Read the whole story.]
Sunset on Pluto: Breathtaking NASA Photo Shows Mountains, Wispy Atmosphere
A spectacular new image from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft shows Pluto in an entirely new light. [Read the whole story.]
Interacting Galaxies NGC 3921
NGC 3921 consists of a pair of interacting galaxies in the constellation of Ursa Major (The Great Bear). Image released Sept. 14, 2015. [Read the full story.]
Aurora Corona in Kiruna, Sweden
Astrophotographer Mia Stålnacke sent in a photo of an aurora corona seen in Kiruna, Sweden, on Sept. 11, 2015. [Read the full story.]