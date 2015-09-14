Partial Solar Eclipse of Sept. 13, 2015 in Photos

Solar Eclipse of 9/13/15

The moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in a partial solar eclipse. See photos of the event by skywatchers and the European Space Agency's Proba-2 satellite.

Partial Solar Eclipse Seen by Proba-2

ESA/Royal Observatory of Belgium

ESA's sun-watching satellite Proba-2 captured Sept. 13's partial solar eclipse three times as it orbited the Earth; in each, its extreme ultraviolet SWAP imager caught the moon approaching and overshadowing part of the sun.

The View from South Africa

K.J. Mulder snapped a series of partial-solar-eclipse photos Sept. 13 from his home in South Africa, using a 3.5-inch Skywatcher refractor telescope equipped with a Baader solar filter. Hazy clouds occasionally blocked his view.

Rudolph Uses Mylar Filter Glasses

Rudolph uses Mylar filter glasses to view the partial solar eclipse; the photography setup is visible as well. The Lions Head mountain nestles in the background.

Solar Eclipse by Ebrahim

The partial solar eclipse from Cape Town, South Africa, as taken by Zarina Ebrahim.

Partial Solar Eclipse of Sept. 13, 2015

NASA/Fred Espenak

This NASA graphic shows the path of visibility for the partial solar eclipse of Sept. 13, 2015. The eclipse will be visible from parts of southern Africa, as well as Antarctica.

Partial Solar Eclipse Seen in South Africa

K.J. Mulder and his sister observed the partial solar eclipse from their backyard in a small rural town located approximately 200 kilometers from George, Western Cape, South Africa, on Sept. 13, 2015.

Partial Solar Eclipse in a Camera Viewfinder

Zarina Ebrahim captured the partial solar eclipse Sept. 13 at the foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, using a Nikon D60 camera.

Solar Eclipse by Ebrahim

The partial solar eclipse from Cape Town, South Africa, was taken by Zarina Ebrahim, on Sept. 13, 2015.

Solar Eclipse by Ebrahim

The partial solar eclipse from Cape Town, South Africa, was taken by Zarina Ebrahim, on Sept. 13, 2015.