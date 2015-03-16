Amazing Space Station Photos by Expedition 42 Astronauts

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying three International Space Station crewmembers descends above the clouds to a safe landing in Kazakhstan, March 11, 2014.

This Is Space Travel

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Expedition 42 crew of the International Space Station launched in November 2014 and did not hesitate to begin snapping amazing photos of Earth from space. See some of the crew's amazing views in this Space.com gallery. At left:The Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft passes the moon on the way back to Earth carrying Expedition 42 commander Barry Wilmore of NASA, Alexander Samokutyaev of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and Elena Serova of Roscosmos near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on March 12, 2015. Read the Full Story Here.

A Sea of Clouds

NASA/Bill Ingalls

he Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft lands carrying Expedition 42 commander Barry Wilmore of NASA, Alexander Samokutyaev of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and Elena Serova of Roscosmos near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on March 12, 2015. Read the Full Story Here.

Welcome Home, Space Travelers

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 42 cosmonaut Elena Serova of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), left, Alexander Samokutyaev of Roscosmos, center, and NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore of NASA sit outside the Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft shortly after landing in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on March 12, 2015. Read the Full Story Here.

Expedition 42 Soyuz Under Parachute

NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Expedition 42 Soyuz Landing #2

(NASA/Bill Ingalls

Serova After Landing Back on Earth

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 42 Cosmonaut Elena Serova of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) sits outside the Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft just minutes after he and two other spaceflyers landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on March 12, 2015.

Samokutyaev After Landing Back on Earth

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 42 Cosmonaut Alexander Samokutyaev of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) sits outside the Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft just minutes after he and two other spaceflyers landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on March 12, 2015.

Wilmore After Landing Back on Earth

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Expedition 42 commander Barry Wilmore of NASA sits outside the Soyuz TMA-14M spacecraft just minutes after he and two other spaceflyers landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on March 12, 2015.

Barry 'Butch' Wilmore Spacewalk Photo

NASA

Astronaut Butch Wilmore snaps a spectacular selfie of himself on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Feb. 21, 2015. His crewmate Terry Virts can be seen in the reflection of Wilmore's faceplate. Read the Full Story Here.

Expedition 42 Barry Wilmore Looks Out of the Cupola Barry Wilmore Looks Out of the Cupola

NASA

US Astronaut Barry Wilmore, Commander of Expedition 42 aboard the International Space Station (ISS) looks out of the Cupola viewing station taking in the sights of the blue orb of Earth while on a break from science and maintenance duties.

The View from Up Here

NASA/Barry Wilmore

Expedition 42 Commander Barry Wilmore took this photograph of the Great Lakes and central U.S. on Dec. 7, 2014.