Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: April 26, 2014

Moon Glows with Earthshine Over Italian Citadel (Photos)

Giuseppe Petricca

Night sky photographer Giuseppe Petricca of Pisa, Italy, took these gorgeous images on March 3 of the crescent moon illuminated with earthshine over an Italian citadel. [See how he did it. ]

Moon and Mercury Shine Together in Amateur Photo

Victor C. Rogus

Skywatcher Victor Rogus of Jadwin, Missouri captured this wonderful image of 4 percent illuminated moon in conjunction with planet Mercury on Feb. 27, 2014. [See how he did it. ]

Amateur Astronomers Capture Magnificent Mix of Celestial Delights in Amazing Photo

Michigan-based photographers Terry Hancock and Robert Fields captured this brilliant image of three nebulas and a star cluster on April 11. [See how they did it. ]

Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time?

Astrophotographer Dora Miller sent in a photo of an auroral display over Alaska, taken April 20, 2014. She writes in an email message to Space.com: "A very intense and colorful show of northern lights happened last night here in Alaska. I have been shooting auroras for many years but last night was a mind blower." Miller is based in Talkeetna, AK. [See more here. ]