Moon and Mercury Shine Together in Amateur Photo

Victor C. Rogus of Jadwin, Mo. captured this image of a 4 percent illuminated moon in conjunction with the planet Mercury at roughly 6 a.m. local time on Feb. 27, 2014.

An avid night sky photographer endured the bitter cold to capture this delightful image of moon in conjunction with the planet Mercury.

Photographer Victor C. Rogus of Jadwin, Mo., took the image at roughly 6 a.m. local time on Feb. 27 using a Cannon 60Da camera with a Baader Vario Finder as a lens. The exposure was 1/8 second with an ISO selection of 800 and an f stop of 4.1.

It was an exceptionally frigid night, Rogus recalled, with the moon about 4-percent illuminated as Mercury shined on. [Amazing Night Sky Photos for April 2014]

"Still shaking off the cold," Rogus told Space.com at the time.

