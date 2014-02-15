Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Feb. 15, 2014

Young Moon Shines Over Canary Islands in Amazing Photo

A young moon glows over El Hierro Island and deep blue sea in this stunning photo recently sent to Space.com by night sky photographers Erwin Matys and Karoline Mrazek. [Read the Full Story]

Monster Sunspot Larger Than Jupiter Stars in Amazing Sun Photos

Veteran astrophotographer John Chumack captured amazing images of a very active and massive sunspot on Feb. 3, 2014. [See how he did it.]

Rare Sight: See Venus During the Day (Photo)

Robert Roy Britt

One of the more amazing sights in our sky is the planet Venus. At its best, Venus is brighter than all other celestial objects except the sun and moon. Right now, the brilliant planet is so bright that you can actually see it in the daytime, if you know where to look. [Read the full story.]

Cloudy Core of the Heart Nebula Glows in Amateur Astronomer's Photo

The twisted stellar clouds located in the center of the Heart Nebula are captured brilliantly in this image recently sent to Space.com by night sky photographer Steve Coates. [Read the full story.]

Space Station Streaks Across Pleiades Star Cluster in Striking Amateur Photo

Giuseppe Petricca

Amateur astrophotographer Giuseppe Petricca captured this amazing image of the International Space Station soaring over Pisa, Italy near the Pleiades star cluster. [See how he took this cool photo.]

Giant Cloud

Adam Block/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona

Astronomer Adam Block of the Mount Lemmon SkyCenter obtained this image of the Taurus Molecular Cloud in December 2013-January 2014. This giant molecular cloud lies in the constellation of Taurus, and represents the closest star-formation region to Earth. A molecular cloud contains molecules, commonly hydrogen and helium, that can coalesce into stars. [See More Photos]

Spring Is in the Air

Jeff Dai

In Yunnan Province, southwestern China, the deep cold winter passes as the central bulge of the MIlky Way rises in the eastern sky before dawn on Feb. 4, 2014, marking the beginning of spring. Astrophotographer Jeff Dai sent in this photo, which he recorded above a sea of clouds in the Yuanyang rice terraces in Yunnan Province. In East Asian cultures, the day — called Lichun — represents the first of 24 lunar terms in the lunisolar calendar, when the sun arrives exactly at the celestial longitude of 315°. Farmers celebrate the day with special events and rituals to insure a successful new year, such as the custom known as “Whip the Clay Ox.” [See More Photos]