World's Most Famous Scientists Reimagined in Arty Logos (Prateek Lala Gallery)

'Anaximander' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Anaximander (c. 610-546 BCE) owns the title of the world’s first physicist, as the first person to record beliefs that nature followed fixed laws. He conducted the earliest recorded experiment, and introduced the sundial and other instruments.



Dr. Prateek Lala created special typographies for more than 50 influential physicists, cosmologists, and mathematicians. These images were included in the Fall 2013 issue of Inside the Perimeter, the magazine of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics.

'Bohr' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Niels Bohr (1885-1962) did foundational work in developing subatomic physics and quantum mechanics. His Bohr model of the atom stood out as the first to place a large atomic nucleus at the center and the small electrons in orbit.



'Curie' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Marie Skłodowska-Curie (1867-1934) developed the theory of radioactivity (coining the term in the process), learned to isolate radioactive isotopes, and discovered two new elements, radium and polonium. She also received two Nobel Prizes in science, the only person ever to do so.



'Einstein' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Albert Einstein (1879-1955) embodies scientific genius, owing to his general theory of relativity, one of the pillars of modern physics (with quantum mechanics).



'Faraday' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Michael Faraday (1791-1867) proposed the then-radical idea of electromagnetic fields extending through space after conducting research into the relationships between electricity and magnetism.



'Fermi' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Enrico Fermi (1901-1954) conducted work that lead to the development of Chicago Pile 1, the world’s first nuclear reactor. He employed different materials to control the release of neutrons in fissile material, creating the first self-sustaining artificial chain reaction.



'Feynman' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Richard Feynman (1918-1988) made ground-breaking contributions to many branches of physics. He earned a place in physics history with his Feynman diagrams, a pictorial system for figuring out what happens when particles interact. Feynman painted them on his van.



'Franklin' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958) worked as a biophysicist who used X-ray diffraction data to determine the structures of complex minerals and living tissues, including, most famously, that of DNA.



'Galileo' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) made extraordinary strides in science and astronomy, as the first person to turn a telescope on the moon, the planets, and the stars. His application of observation to mathematics and theory earned him the title of “the father of modern science.”



'Hawking' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Stephen Hawking (born 1942) represents the world’s most famous living physicist, and has done wide-ranging work in cosmology. He gives his name to Hawking radiation – the radiation speculated to come from black holes.



'Heisenberg' Typography by Dr. Prateek Lala

Werner Heisenberg (1901-1976) remains memorable for his uncertainty principle in quantum mechanics, which says a fundamental limit exists regarding how much we can know about a subatomic particle.



