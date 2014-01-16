This fascinating space wallpaper is an artist's concept of the MWC 656 system, which consists of a massive "Be" star and a companion black hole. The star rotates at very high speed, ejecting an equatorial disc of matter that is transferred to the black hole through an accretion disc. Surprisingly, the black hole emits no X-ray radiation, explaining how the object had eluded detection until now. [Read the Full Story ]
Strange Binary System | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Gabriel Pérez Díaz, Servicio MultiMedia (IAC))
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.