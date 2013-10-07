Grazing Under a Harvest Moon | Space Wallpaper

Deer graze under a Harvest Moon in this stunning space wallpaper sent to SPACE.com on Sept. 19 from Anthony Lynch. Lynch captured the image at Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. “I went out to an old fort on a hill to catch tonight's Harvest Moon. So, when I seen some deer, I ran down the hill so I could get them on the horizon with the moon. I had to keep making noises so they would look up for the shot, otherwise they just looked like sheep,” He wrote SPACE.com.

