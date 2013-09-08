Best Space Photos of the Week - Sept. 8, 2013

Spectacular LADEE Night Launch Photos by SPACE.com Readers

Chris Bakley

Photographer Chris Bakley captured this stunning image of NASA's LADEE moon probe launch from the beach in Cape May Point, N.J., on Sept. 6, 2013. LADEE launched from Wallops Island, Va., and was visible across a wide swath of the U.S. East Coast. [See more images]

Amazing Mars Solar Eclipse Videos Caught by Curiosity Rover

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems/Texas A&M Univ.

NASA's Curiosity rover has captured two stunning videos of solar eclipses from the surface of Mars, including one that shows the Red Planet's skies darkening dramatically above the 1-ton robot. [Read the Full Story]

Virgin Galactic's 2nd Rocket-Powered SpaceShipTwo Flight

Copyright (c) 2013 MARS Scientific. All Rights Reserved

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo completed its second powered flight on Sept. 5, 2013 over California's Mojave Desert. This image was taken by MARS Scientific as part of the Mobile Aerospace Reconnaissance System optical tracking system. [See more images]

Eagle Constellation Soars Through Summer Night Sky in Dazzling Photo

Bill Schlein

A skywatcher has snapped a stunning photo of the constellation Aquila. [Read the Full Story]

Amazing Night Sky Photos by Stargazers: September 2013

William Ambrosi

Sky watcher William Ambrosi sent in a photo of the waning moon taken from his front porch in Carson Valley, east of Carson City, NV. He notes that many fires in the western United States, including Yosemite's Rim fire, have made it hard to breathe, but produced unusual photo opportunities. Photo submitted Sept. 4, 2013. [See more images]

Bubble Nebula Dazzles In Stargazer's Stunning Photos

Avid astrophotographer Terry Hancock captured these brilliant images of the Bubble Nebula from the Down Under Observatory in Fremont, Mich. See how he did it. [Read the Full Story]

Planet Cakes: Australian Baker's Out-of-This World Creations

Asia, Australia, Antarctica and part of Africa can all be seen in this view of the Earth planetary structure layer cake. [See more images]

Hubble Telescope Spots 'Cosmic Caterpillar' 6 Trillion Miles Long

NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), and IPHAS

Slinking along through the sands of space is a "cosmic caterpillar" as dubbed by NASA in a new photo released from the Hubble Space Telescope. [Read the Full Story]

Spectacular Fireball Outshines Moon Over American Southeast (Video)

NASA/MSFC

A stunningly bright fireball lit up the skies over the American South last week, and NASA caught the dramatic action on video. [Read the Full Story]

Moon Pies for Sale at NASA LADEE Lunar Launch

Miriam Kramer/SPACE.com

The tiny satellites that could change the way humanity views and monitors its home planet are getting their first close-up. [Read the Full Story]

In the Still of the Night

Jerry Payne

Astrophotographer Jerry Payne sent in a photo of star trails reflected in water covering the Bonneville Salt Flats near Wendover, Nevada. Payne writes in an e-mail to SPACE.com: “The photo consists of a about 2 hours worth of 30-second exposures summed using Startrails.exe software ... This area of the salt flats was covered with a thin layer of water, from either snow-melt or a recent storm. That plus a cloudless night, no moon, and extremely calm wind conditions allowed for this photo.” [See More Images]